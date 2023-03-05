Heading 3

Lesser Known facts
about BTS’ V 

Vedangi Joshi

mar 5, 2023

Entertainment 

V’s stage name 

His stage name was chosen last, he also had the options of two other names Six, Lex, but he chose V which stands for victory 

Not a singer?

He went to audition to support his friend and got the opportunity to become an idol trainee with no initial plans to debut as a singer 

Ambidextrous 

He can use both his hands equally, and he plays tennis with both hands, you can see that in the episodes of Run BTS 

V’s inspirations

He is inspired by three American pop idols, late Kurt Cobain was his inspiration during his trainee days, next is John Legend and last one is Justin Bieber 

President’s Award

At the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony, Global Cyber University awarded V and his teammate Jimin with President’s Award for being influencers and global role models 

Wooga Squad 

V is a part of the Wooga Squad which consists of other members Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy, they also have a reality series anmed ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ 

Japanese

You might not know but V is fluent in the Japanese language, BTS has songs in the Japanese language which allows V to showcase his abilities 

He almost quit

During an episode of ‘You Quiz on the Block’, V recalled the incident, before BTS’ debut he called his father to tell him that he wants to quit being a trainee

Saxophone

V could have easily become a saxophonist as once he shared that he use to play the saxophone during his middle school 

