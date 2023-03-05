Heading 3
Lesser Known facts
about BTS’ V
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
V’s stage name
His stage name was chosen last, he also had the options of two other names Six, Lex, but he chose V which stands for victory
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Not a singer?
He went to audition to support his friend and got the opportunity to become an idol trainee with no initial plans to debut as a singer
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Ambidextrous
He can use both his hands equally, and he plays tennis with both hands, you can see that in the episodes of Run BTS
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
V’s inspirations
He is inspired by three American pop idols, late Kurt Cobain was his inspiration during his trainee days, next is John Legend and last one is Justin Bieber
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
President’s Award
At the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony, Global Cyber University awarded V and his teammate Jimin with President’s Award for being influencers and global role models
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Wooga Squad
V is a part of the Wooga Squad which consists of other members Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy, they also have a reality series anmed ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Japanese
You might not know but V is fluent in the Japanese language, BTS has songs in the Japanese language which allows V to showcase his abilities
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
He almost quit
During an episode of ‘You Quiz on the Block’, V recalled the incident, before BTS’ debut he called his father to tell him that he wants to quit being a trainee
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Saxophone
V could have easily become a saxophonist as once he shared that he use to play the saxophone during his middle school
