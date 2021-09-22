sept 22, 2021
Lesser-known facts about Disha Patani
During her school career in Bareilly, Disha Patani was one of the brightest students in her class and was also the head girl of her school in Uttar Pradesh
Acting did not come up as the first choice for Disha; she grew up aspiring to become an Air Force pilot!
Disha’s elder sister, Khushboo Patani is in fact a lieutenant in the Indian Armed Forces
At the tender age of 19 years, Disha was already bringing laurels by securing the runner-up position at the 2013 Femina Miss India pageant
But her journey in Bollywood actually began when she made her debut in Cadbury Silk Bubble advertisement that further bagged her some bigger acting offers!
Disha Patani made her debut in Tollywood with the Telugu action drama, ‘Loafer’ (2015), and later, she made her debut in Bollywood with ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ (2016)!
Post the success of ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, she was seen opposite international sensation Jackie Chan in 'Kung Fu Yoga'
Apart from her enthusiasm for fitness, Disha is also a fan of dancing. Well, that pretty much explains her sensational dance performances!
Disha is also a big travel freak and jets off to her favourite beach destinations whenever she finds the time!
The actress idolises Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone amongst others
For more updates on Disha Patani and Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla