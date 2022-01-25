Entertainment

Jan 25, 2022

Lesser known facts about Dulquer Salman

Ambition 

Dulquer Salmaan wanted to steer clear of the film industry when he was young. So he focused on his studies and got a degree in business management from Purdue University

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

When he decided to follow his father’s footsteps, his mother Sulfath Kutty cautioned him not to expect to find the same kind of success as his father

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Starkid luck?

Born actor

But there is no lie that Dulquer Salmaan managed to step out from the shadow of his father and carve his own identity in the entertainment world, purely based on his own merit

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Accolades

He received the Best Debut Award for his movie Second Show and 3 years later also bagged the Best Actor Award for Charlie

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

He married at the age of 25, as advised by his father as they thought early marriage would provide stability and focus in his life

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Early marriage

Just 44 days before the release of his debut film, Dulquer married Amal Sufiya who went to the same school and was his junior

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

School mate

Maryam Ameerah Salmaan

His baby was born on May 5, coinciding with the release of Dulquer’s Comrade in America aka CIA, in Chennai’s Motherhood Hospital

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The Karwaan star is an automobile enthusiast who is known to have a rich collection of luxury cars in his garage

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Automobile Enthusiast

Apart from acting, he is also a great singer and his song Chundari Penne from Charlie was an instant hit among the Malayali audience

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Singer

He is the only Malayalam actor to have ranked in the Most Desirable Men of the country

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Most Desirable Men

