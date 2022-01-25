Entertainment
Lesser known facts about Dulquer Salman
Ambition
Dulquer Salmaan wanted to steer clear of the film industry when he was young. So he focused on his studies and got a degree in business management from Purdue University
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
When he decided to follow his father’s footsteps, his mother Sulfath Kutty cautioned him not to expect to find the same kind of success as his father
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Starkid luck?
Born actor
But there is no lie that Dulquer Salmaan managed to step out from the shadow of his father and carve his own identity in the entertainment world, purely based on his own merit
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Accolades
He received the Best Debut Award for his movie Second Show and 3 years later also bagged the Best Actor Award for Charlie
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
He married at the age of 25, as advised by his father as they thought early marriage would provide stability and focus in his life
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Early marriage
Just 44 days before the release of his debut film, Dulquer married Amal Sufiya who went to the same school and was his junior
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
School mate
Maryam Ameerah Salmaan
His baby was born on May 5, coinciding with the release of Dulquer’s Comrade in America aka CIA, in Chennai’s Motherhood Hospital
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The Karwaan star is an automobile enthusiast who is known to have a rich collection of luxury cars in his garage
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Automobile Enthusiast
Apart from acting, he is also a great singer and his song Chundari Penne from Charlie was an instant hit among the Malayali audience
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Singer
He is the only Malayalam actor to have ranked in the Most Desirable Men of the country
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Most Desirable Men
