According to Genelia, her name means "rare" or "unique", and is a portmanteau of Jeanette and Neil, her mother and father's names
Before coming into the acting career Genelia was a state-level athlete and a national-level footballer. She has played many tournaments of football at various destinations
Genelia did her first modeling assignment at the age of 15, due to the result of being spotted as the bridesmaid at a wedding
For her first ad, she shared screen space with veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan. The two endorsed Parker pen
When Genelia was offered a role in Tujhe Meri Kasam, initially she turned it down, as she was not keen to pursue a career in acting. But the crew insisted and kept contacting her for two months, and she agreed when she saw the Telugu version of the movie
She signed three movies simultaneously in three different languages, Tujhe Meri Kasam (Hindi), Boys (Tamil), and Satyam (Telugu)
Apart from being very busy with her acting career, the actress judiciously took out time for social work. She hosted popular Telugu shows like Netru, Indru, and Nalai. The programs helped in raising funds for homeless women suffering from mental illness
She also holds a Limca world record of delivering four different super hit films in four different languages, Ready (Telugu), Satya in Love (Kannada), Santosh Subramaniam (Tamil), and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (Hindi) in a span of one calendar year
She was a part of online market portal eBay's 2010 "Dream House" challenge, where she transformed an empty three-room apartment in Bandra into an attractive home with online shopping
Initially, reportedly, Riteish Deshmukh’s father, who was back then the Chief Minister of Maharashtra was not supportive of their relationship. However, the couple eventually got married on February 3, 2012