Lesser known facts about

Genelia D’Souza

August 06, 2021

According to Genelia, her name means "rare" or "unique", and is a portmanteau of Jeanette and Neil, her mother and father's names

Before coming into the acting career Genelia was a state-level athlete and a national-level footballer. She has played many tournaments of football at various destinations

Genelia did her first modeling assignment at the age of 15, due to  the result of being spotted as the bridesmaid at a wedding

For her first ad, she shared screen space with veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan. The two endorsed Parker pen

When Genelia was offered a role in Tujhe Meri Kasam, initially she turned it down, as she was not keen to pursue a career in acting. But the crew insisted and kept contacting her for two months, and she agreed when she saw the Telugu version of the movie

She signed three movies simultaneously in three different languages, Tujhe Meri Kasam (Hindi), Boys (Tamil), and Satyam (Telugu)

Apart from being very busy with her acting career, the actress judiciously took out time for social work. She hosted popular Telugu shows like Netru, Indru, and Nalai. The programs helped in raising funds for homeless women suffering from mental illness

She also holds a Limca world record of delivering four different super hit films in four different languages, Ready (Telugu), Satya in Love (Kannada), Santosh Subramaniam (Tamil), and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (Hindi) in a span of one calendar year

She was a part of online market portal eBay's 2010 "Dream House" challenge, where she transformed an empty three-room apartment in Bandra into an attractive home with online shopping

Initially, reportedly, Riteish Deshmukh’s father, who was back then the Chief Minister of Maharashtra was not supportive of their relationship. However, the couple eventually got married on February 3, 2012

