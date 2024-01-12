Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 12, 2024
Lesser known facts about Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan is an admirer of Urdu poetry especially the works of Gulzar and writes poems himself in his free time
#1
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
As a child Hrithik wanted to grow up to become an astronaut. He was curious about the mysteries of space, the moon, stars and planets
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
#2
At 48 year of age, Hrithik purchased his very first house
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
#3
When in Mumbai, Hrithik spends quality time with his mother, the duo are often seen chatting away in the balcony while soaking up the sun
#4
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Hrithik received event invites from celebrities like Nelson Mandela, Prince Charles and Madonna post the success of his debut movie, Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai
#5
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Growing up he had a Persian cat named Pearl and a pug dog named Puggy ; Presently he has two pet dogs named, a Golden Retriever Zane & an Indie named Mowgli
#6
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Hrithik used to stammer as a child and underwent treatment for the same
#7
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Hrithik loves the sound of the mandolin and can play the mouth organ too
#8
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Hrithik has the habit of reading at-least 4 books at the same time. In a rather unconventional pattern, he reads few pages of each book daily
#9
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
#10
Video: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Hrithik has the habit of having a dedicated perfume for every character that he plays. For his next, Fighter, he used Clive Christian, Crown Collection
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.