Kareena’s mother was inspired by the novel ‘Anna Karenina’ and decided to name her Kareena
She has stated that her sister Karisma Kapoor is her inspiration when it comes to working during pregnancy
She has been the recipient of 6 Filmfare Awards since her debut
The actress has done a course in microcomputers from the prestigious Harvard University
Kareena was the first choice to play the female lead in the mega-successful film, ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ but things didn’t work out
Not many know that Bebo showed off her singing chops for one of the tracks of her movie ‘Dev’
During her stint in the show ‘Jai Jawan’, Kareena served food to army men. She also happily posed for pictures and signed autographs for them
She first met her husband Saif Ali Khan when she was just a little girl on the sets of her sister Karisma’s film
Even though being a Punjabi, Kareena follows a vegan diet
When asked about her go-to outfit, the diva replied that a comfortable t-shirt and jeans are what she likes to wear
