Katrina Kaif’s actual name is Katrina Turquotte. She took up her father’s last name because it was easier to pronounce
Katrina is half British and half Indian. Her mother’s name is Susanna Turquotte who is a British lawyer and her father’s name is Mohammad Kaif who is a Kashmiri
Most of us know Kat's youngest sister Isabel is a model and an actor. But what many people don’t know is that Kat has five other sisters as well as a brother
Katrina and her siblings were brought up only by their mother. They had no contact with their father since their parents got divorced
Growing up Kat and her family moved around a lot. From Hong Kong where she was born to China, then Japan then France then Switzerland then Poland then Hawaii after which her family settled in London
Katrina Kaif’s modelling career started when she was 14. It was a fashion show in London where Kat attracted the attention of London-based filmmaker Kaizad Gustad. He selected her for her role in her debut movie Boom
Boom was reportedly not supposed to be Katrina’s first film. She was first cast by Mahesh Bhatt in Saaya but later dropped, because she couldn’t speak Hindi at all. She then made her debut in Boom, in 2003
In 2013, Katrina was the only woman who featured in the Top 10 of the Indian version of Forbes - Celebrity 100 - a list based on the income and popularity of India’s biggest entertainers - with an estimated annual earning of Rs 66cr
For her Telugu film Malliswari (2004), she reportedly charged Rs 75 lakh, the highest amount paid to a female actor at that time, in South India cinema
Over the course of her career Katrina has rejected many movies, some of which are Gunday, Chennai Express, Singham, Half Girlfriend, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Katrina Kaif is a philanthropist as well, along with being a stunning dancer, she contributes to her mother’s charity and works towards social causes
While Kaif's mother is Christian and her father is Muslim, Kaif was brought up to practise all faiths and says she is a "firm believer in God". She has been seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple, Mount Mary Church, and the Sufi shrine Ajmer Sharif Dargah before her films are released
She even started her own makeup line - Kay by Katrina