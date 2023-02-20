Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 20, 2023

Lesser Known Facts About Kiara Advani

Not many people know this that Kiara Advani’s real name is Alia but she changed her name on Salman Khan's advice because of Alia Bhatt’s presence in the film industry

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Real Name

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress once said in an interview, “The name Kiara was inspired from Priyanka Chopra’s movie Anjaana Anjaani”

Priyanka Chopra Connection

Shilpa-Kiara: Celebs’ Breakfast Diary

Kareena-Sara: Celebs Who Swear By Yoga 

Kiara Advani is Ashok Kumar’s great-granddaughter and Saeed Jaffrey’s grand-niece

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Film Industry Connection

“I was listening to every Govinda song ever and delivering dialogues from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on repeat” - Kiara Advani once said about her teenage years 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Deep Love For Bollywood 

Kiara Advani taught at a playschool before landing a role in the 2014 movie, Fugly

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

First Job

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Education

Kiara Advani has majored in Psychology

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Frightful Incident 

During a college trip, Kiara Advani had a near-death experience as she said, “We were in McLeodganj and stranded over there because of the snow. Long story short, our room caught fire”

Kiara Advani, as a toddler, appeared alongside her mother in a commercial for baby cream

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Commercial Ad

Kiara Advani did not give any audition for Lust Stories as the actress said, “Karan Johar has an eye for it. He spots a performer" 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Lust Stories

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here