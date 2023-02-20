FEB 20, 2023
Lesser Known Facts About Kiara Advani
Not many people know this that Kiara Advani’s real name is Alia but she changed her name on Salman Khan's advice because of Alia Bhatt’s presence in the film industry
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Real Name
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress once said in an interview, “The name Kiara was inspired from Priyanka Chopra’s movie Anjaana Anjaani”
Priyanka Chopra Connection
Kiara Advani is Ashok Kumar’s great-granddaughter and Saeed Jaffrey’s grand-niece
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Film Industry Connection
“I was listening to every Govinda song ever and delivering dialogues from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on repeat” - Kiara Advani once said about her teenage years
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Deep Love For Bollywood
Kiara Advani taught at a playschool before landing a role in the 2014 movie, Fugly
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
First Job
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Education
Kiara Advani has majored in Psychology
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Frightful Incident
During a college trip, Kiara Advani had a near-death experience as she said, “We were in McLeodganj and stranded over there because of the snow. Long story short, our room caught fire”
Kiara Advani, as a toddler, appeared alongside her mother in a commercial for baby cream
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Commercial Ad
Kiara Advani did not give any audition for Lust Stories as the actress said, “Karan Johar has an eye for it. He spots a performer"
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Lust Stories
