Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 07, 2022

Lesser known facts about Krystle D’souza

Acting- not the first choice

Krystle did not intend to pursue acting as a career. She had always aspired to be an air hostess and landed into the entertainment industry by chance

Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram

When she was 16, Ekta Kapoor spotted her outside her college and asked her to an audition. She passed it and began it for the sake of enjoyment

Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram

Television debut

The actress is a Catholic who primarily communicates in English. She found it challenging to deliver dramatic Hindi dialogues initially

Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram

Language barrier

Krystle was ranked 19th in a contest called "Sexiest Asian Women" held by Eastern Eye

Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram

Sexiest Asian Women contest

D'Souza is obsessed with bags. She has a variety of sizes and forms. She also has a colourful collection of purses that cost up to Rs 1 lakh apiece

Bag obsession

Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram

Goa is her ultimate favourite travel destination, and she regards it as a stress reliever

Favourite travel destination

Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram

Her favourite Bollywood celebs are Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra

Favourite celebs

Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram

She is a complete momma's girl and her mother affectionately refers to her as Bubbly. Her friends refer to her as Kitu

Momma’s girl

Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram

