Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 07, 2022
Lesser known facts about Krystle D’souza
Heading 3
Acting- not the first choice
Krystle did not intend to pursue acting as a career. She had always aspired to be an air hostess and landed into the entertainment industry by chance
Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram
When she was 16, Ekta Kapoor spotted her outside her college and asked her to an audition. She passed it and began it for the sake of enjoyment
Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram
Television debut
The actress is a Catholic who primarily communicates in English. She found it challenging to deliver dramatic Hindi dialogues initially
Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram
Language barrier
Krystle was ranked 19th in a contest called "Sexiest Asian Women" held by Eastern Eye
Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram
Sexiest Asian Women contest
D'Souza is obsessed with bags. She has a variety of sizes and forms. She also has a colourful collection of purses that cost up to Rs 1 lakh apiece
Bag obsession
Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram
Goa is her ultimate favourite travel destination, and she regards it as a stress reliever
Favourite travel destination
Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram
Her favourite Bollywood celebs are Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra
Favourite celebs
Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram
She is a complete momma's girl and her mother affectionately refers to her as Bubbly. Her friends refer to her as Kitu
Momma’s girl
Image: Krystle D'souza Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Style black outfits like Ananya Panday