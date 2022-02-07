Lesser known facts about Lata Mangeshkar

In 1942, Lata Mangeshkar recorded her debut song, "Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari," for the Marathi film Kiti Hasaal. Unfortunately, the song was omitted from the final version of the film
Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
Lata Ji was born into an artistic family. Her father had a theatre company and that’s how she discovered her passion for music
Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
Family of artists
When Lata Ji and her sister Asha Bhosle started singing, their purpose was to carry on their father's legacy
Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
The Nightingale of India has lent her voice to over 30,000 songs in 36 languages, giving the Indian music industry unparalleled recognition
Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
Over 30,000 songs
On January 27, 1963, Lata Ji performed the song "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" and her voice left the Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, teary-eyed
Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
Her voice left PM teary-eyed
Following her father's demise, Lata became the sole breadwinner of the family of five siblings at a young age
Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
Sole breadwinner
Lata served as a Member of Parliament from 1999 to 2005. She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1999. She considered her tenure ‘unsatisfactory’ and stated that she was unwilling to be inducted
Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
Member of Parliament
She has admirers from all around the world and has the record of being the first Indian to perform at London's renowned Royal Albert Hall
Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
Worldwide admirers
In 2007, the French government awarded her the Officer of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian honour
Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
In 1974, she was named the most recorded performer in history by the Guinness Book of Records, claiming that she had recorded around 25,000 solo, duet and chorus-backed songs in 20 Indian languages
Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
Guinness world record
She was away from singing for a couple of years due to illness. She had recorded her last song, "Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki," composed by Mayuresh Pai
Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
Last song
The song was a homage to the Indian Army and nation and it was released on March 30, 2019
Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
