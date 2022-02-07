Entertainment

FEB 07, 2022

Lesser known facts about Lata Mangeshkar

First song

In 1942, Lata Mangeshkar recorded her debut song, "Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari," for the Marathi film Kiti Hasaal. Unfortunately, the song was omitted from the final version of the film

Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Lata Ji was born into an artistic family. Her father had a theatre company and that’s how she discovered her passion for music

Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Family of artists

When Lata Ji and her sister Asha Bhosle started singing, their purpose was to carry on their father's legacy

Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

The Nightingale of India has lent her voice to over 30,000 songs in 36 languages, giving the Indian music industry unparalleled recognition

Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Over 30,000 songs

On January 27, 1963, Lata Ji performed the song "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" and her voice left the Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, teary-eyed

Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Her voice left PM teary-eyed

Following her father's demise, Lata became the sole breadwinner of the family of five siblings at a young age

Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Sole breadwinner

Lata served as a Member of Parliament from 1999 to 2005. She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1999. She considered her tenure ‘unsatisfactory’ and stated that she was unwilling to be inducted

Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Member of Parliament

She has admirers from all around the world and has the record of being the first Indian to perform at London's renowned Royal Albert Hall

Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Worldwide admirers

In 2007, the French government awarded her the Officer of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian honour

Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

In 1974, she was named the most recorded performer in history by the Guinness Book of Records, claiming that she had recorded around 25,000 solo, duet and chorus-backed songs in 20 Indian languages

Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Guinness world record

She was away from singing for a couple of years due to illness. She had recorded her last song, "Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki," composed by Mayuresh Pai

Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Last song

The song was a homage to the Indian Army and nation and it was released on March 30, 2019

Image: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

