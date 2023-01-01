Lesser known facts about LE SSERAFIM
LE SSERAFIM, HYBE's debut girl group, faced controversy as member Kim Garam left due to bullying allegations. They debuted as a five-member group with the EP 'Antifragile.'
Image credits: ADOR
LE SSERAFIM's 'Unforgiven' became the highest-selling K-pop girl group album, selling 1,024,034 copies on release day, setting a record for female artists on Hanteo Chart.
Image credits: ADOR
Chaewon and Sakura from LE SSERAFIM were former members of Iz*One. The group disbanded, and a year later, they debuted as the first members of LE SSERAFIM.
Image credits: ADOR
LE SSERAFIM's Japanese member, Kazuha, a professional ballerina scouted by Bang Si-hyuk, joined after a short notice, learning Korean in three months.
Image credits: ADOR
Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM is a successful soloist with four singles. Her song 'Blessing in Disguise' reflects her journey in K-pop.
Image credits: ADOR
Image credits: ADOR
LE SSERAFIM won their first music show eight days after debut and received awards at notable events like the Golden Disc Awards and MAMA Awards.
LE SSERAFIM featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 2023 list in Asia, establishing themselves as 'monster rookies' alongside NewJeans.
Image credits: ADOR
LE SSERAFIM's name, meaning '6 luxurious high-class princesses,' was created by Bang Si Hyuk as an anagram of "I'M FEARLESS" and a reference to the Seraphim angels.
Image credits: ADOR
Chaewon and Yunjin wrote lyrics for LE SSERAFIM's debut album track 'Blue Flame,' showcasing their creative contribution to the group.
Image credits: ADOR
Click Here
Initially planning to debut without a leader, LE SSERAFIM later chose Kim Chaewon as their leader for better communication with the company.
Image credits: ADOR