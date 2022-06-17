Heading 3
Lesser-known facts about Lisa Haydon
Sampriti Dutta
JUNE 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram
Lisa Haydon was spotted by Anil Kapoor at a coffee shop and got her onboard for her first Bollywood movie ‘Aisha’
Bollywood debut
Image: Lisa Lalvani
Lisa’s real name is Elisabeth Marie Haydon. She was christened by her Malay father and Australian mother
Real name
Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram
Lisa pursued Psychology. Meanwhile, she also did modelling gigs on the side and was also passionate about yoga
Education
Image: Lisa Lalvani
Lisa is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. Moreover, she also took classes from Shaimak Davar for half a decade
Dancing skills
Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram
Lisa is the owner of ‘Naked’ that sells organic beauty products such as body lotions
Her brand
Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram
Lisa married the love of her life, Dinesh Lalvani, who is also known as Dino, in 2016. Dino is a British businessman. They met in 2015 and love blossomed
Husband
Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram
Lisa and Dino are parents to adorable boys Zack, Leo and daughter Lara. Lisa often shares adorable pictures with her sons and daughter
Children
Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram
If it is already not clear Lisa loves water, you can often catch her surfing and just chilling by the beach
Water baby
Lisa’s very first commercial in India was a Hyundi i20 car’s advertisement. On the other hand, she started her career in Australia with an ad for an anti-stretch marks cream
First commercial
Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram
Lisa is a fitness enthusiast and her idol is Usain Bolt. She loves to run and it is a quintessential part of her workout routine
Health freak
Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram
