Lesser-known facts about Lisa Haydon

Sampriti Dutta

JUNE 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram

Lisa Haydon was spotted by Anil Kapoor at a coffee shop and got her onboard for her first Bollywood movie ‘Aisha’

Bollywood debut

Image: Lisa Lalvani

Lisa’s real name is Elisabeth Marie Haydon. She was christened by her Malay father and Australian mother

Real name

Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram

Lisa pursued Psychology. Meanwhile, she also did modelling gigs on the side and was also passionate about yoga

Education

Image: Lisa Lalvani

Lisa is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. Moreover, she also took classes from Shaimak Davar for half a decade

Dancing skills

Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram

Lisa is the owner of ‘Naked’ that sells organic beauty products such as body lotions

Her brand

Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram

Lisa married the love of her life, Dinesh Lalvani, who is also known as Dino, in 2016. Dino is a British businessman. They met in 2015 and love blossomed

Husband

Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram

Lisa and Dino are parents to adorable boys Zack, Leo and daughter Lara. Lisa often shares adorable pictures with her sons and daughter

Children

Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram

If it is already not clear Lisa loves water, you can often catch her surfing and just chilling by the beach

Water baby

Lisa’s very first commercial in India was a Hyundi i20 car’s advertisement. On the other hand, she started her career in Australia with an ad for an anti-stretch marks cream

First commercial

Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram

Lisa is a fitness enthusiast and her idol is Usain Bolt. She loves to run and it is a quintessential part of her workout routine

Health freak

Image: Lisa Lalvani Instagram

