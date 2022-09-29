Heading 3

Lesser known facts about Nayanthara 

Priyanka Goud

SEPT 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara was born to Christian parents and was originally named Diana Mariam Kurian by birth

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

As her father was an Indian Air Force official, Nayanthara and her family had to often move around the country. She completed her studies in places like Gujarat and Delhi

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Before acting, Nayanthara wanted to be a CA, but the actor gave up her dream of doing so for films

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara began her journey in film industry by making her debut as the lead actress in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara was reportedly approached to do the special song in Sharukh Khan starrer 'Chennai Express' in 2013 but she rejected it

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara dated actor Silambarasan after they worked together in Vallavan. After a while, their relationship ended

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

She then had a relationship with Prabhu Deva and was set to marry too but it broke off due to controversial reasons

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

After all bad relationships, Nayanthara found true love in filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who she dated for 6 years and married in July 9, 2022

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

She converted to Hinduism on August 7, 2011. The actress embraced the religion at the Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai and went through the entire procedure to become a proper Hindu

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara is a polydactyl and wears a rudimentary finger on her left hand

