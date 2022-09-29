Heading 3
Lesser known facts about Nayanthara
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara was born to Christian parents and was originally named Diana Mariam Kurian by birth
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
As her father was an Indian Air Force official, Nayanthara and her family had to often move around the country. She completed her studies in places like Gujarat and Delhi
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Before acting, Nayanthara wanted to be a CA, but the actor gave up her dream of doing so for films
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara began her journey in film industry by making her debut as the lead actress in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara was reportedly approached to do the special song in Sharukh Khan starrer 'Chennai Express' in 2013 but she rejected it
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara dated actor Silambarasan after they worked together in Vallavan. After a while, their relationship ended
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
She then had a relationship with Prabhu Deva and was set to marry too but it broke off due to controversial reasons
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
After all bad relationships, Nayanthara found true love in filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who she dated for 6 years and married in July 9, 2022
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
She converted to Hinduism on August 7, 2011. The actress embraced the religion at the Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai and went through the entire procedure to become a proper Hindu
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara is a polydactyl and wears a rudimentary finger on her left hand
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lesser Known facts about Trisha Krishnan