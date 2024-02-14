Heading 3

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

Lesser-known facts about Rahul Vaidya

Rahul was born on 23rd September 1987 in the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra

#1

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Rahul grew up in Mumbai and participated in Indian Idol in 2005

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

#2

His debut album was called Tera Intezaar, composed by Sajid Wajid

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

#3

In 2008, Vaidya won the show called Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, a singing reality show

#4

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Rahul participated in Bigg Boss season 14. He emerged as the runner-up of the show with a massive fan following

#5

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Rahul also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 in 2021 and was one of the finalists

#6

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Rahul got married to a well-known television actor, Disha Parmar in 2021. 

#7

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Rahul proposed Disha on Bigg Boss and the hashtag #Dishul was used by their fans to ship them

#8

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Rahul and Disha recently welcomed their baby girl named Navya 

#9

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

#10

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

They recently revealed their baby’s face and we couldn’t gush more over her adorable face

