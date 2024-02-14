Heading 3
Aditi Singh
FEBRUARY 14, 2024
Lesser-known facts about Rahul Vaidya
Rahul was born on 23rd September 1987 in the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra
#1
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Rahul grew up in Mumbai and participated in Indian Idol in 2005
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
#2
His debut album was called Tera Intezaar, composed by Sajid Wajid
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
#3
In 2008, Vaidya won the show called Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, a singing reality show
#4
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Rahul participated in Bigg Boss season 14. He emerged as the runner-up of the show with a massive fan following
#5
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Rahul also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 in 2021 and was one of the finalists
#6
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Rahul got married to a well-known television actor, Disha Parmar in 2021.
#7
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Rahul proposed Disha on Bigg Boss and the hashtag #Dishul was used by their fans to ship them
#8
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Rahul and Disha recently welcomed their baby girl named Navya
#9
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
#10
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
They recently revealed their baby’s face and we couldn’t gush more over her adorable face
