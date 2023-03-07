MAR 07, 2023
Lesser known facts about Rajkummar Rao
Rao, considered one of Bollywood’s most underrated actors, has worked in movies like Kai Po Che! and Shahid. We bet you didn’t know these facts about him
Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Rajkummar Rao
Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Rajkummar Rao's name was Raj Kumar Yadav. Due to astrological reasons, he got his name changed and added an extra 'm' too
Name change
Many speculated that he is somewhere from the south of India, but that is not true. He hails from a small village from Gurugram, Haryana
Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
He is from Gurugram!
He graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune back in 2008
Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Acting school
Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Love life
He married his FTII sweetheart, actress Patralekha. They fell in love on the sets of a short film!
Rajkummar shared that he got real recognition after he did Kai Po Che!
Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Claim to fame
Rajkummar didn't have it easy in the Hindi film industry. However, the patience and hard work paid off as he is currently one of the most successful actors
Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Struggle in Bollywood
He did a small cameo in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur 2
Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Cameo
Not many know that RajKummar Rao made his debut with Ekta Kapoor's 2010 anthology, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, where he played the character, Adarsh
Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Love Sex Aur Dhokha
He won a National Award for best actor for his performance in the movie Shahid
Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Shahid
