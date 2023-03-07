Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 07, 2023

Lesser known facts about Rajkummar Rao

Rao, considered one of Bollywood’s most underrated actors, has worked in movies like Kai Po Che! and Shahid. We bet you didn’t know these facts about him

Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao's name was Raj Kumar Yadav. Due to astrological reasons, he got his name changed and added an extra 'm' too

Name change


Many speculated that he is somewhere from the south of India, but that is not true. He hails from a small village from Gurugram, Haryana

He is from Gurugram!

He graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune back in 2008

Acting school

Love life

He married his FTII sweetheart, actress Patralekha. They fell in love on the sets of a short film!

Rajkummar shared that he got real recognition after he did Kai Po Che!

Claim to fame

Rajkummar didn't have it easy in the Hindi film industry. However, the patience and hard work paid off as he is currently one of the most successful actors

Struggle in Bollywood

He did a small cameo in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur 2

Cameo

Not many know that RajKummar Rao made his debut with Ekta Kapoor's 2010 anthology, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, where he played the character, Adarsh

Love Sex Aur Dhokha

He won a National Award for best actor for his performance in the movie Shahid

Shahid

