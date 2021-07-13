Ranbir Kapoor
Lesser-known facts about July 13, 2021
Ranbir’s full name is Ranbir-Raj Kapoor. He inherits his name from his famous grandfather, Raj Kapoor
Hilariously, he still gets pocket money of Rs 1500 from his mother Neetu Kapoor
He has claimed that he is an introvert in his personal life
He is a mama’s boy and has his mom’s number on his speed dial
He is musically talented as well and can play the tabla and guitar
He loves football and often plays it during his spare time
He has stated that legendary actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Al Pacino are his role models
His favourite travel destinations are Venice and Puglia in Italy
Ranbir is fond of reading and his favourite book is Kurt Cobain’s biography, Heavier Than Heaven
