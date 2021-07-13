Ranbir Kapoor

Lesser-known facts about

July 13, 2021

Ranbir’s full name is Ranbir-Raj Kapoor. He inherits his name from his famous grandfather, Raj Kapoor

Hilariously, he still gets pocket money of Rs 1500 from his mother Neetu Kapoor

He has claimed that he is an introvert in his personal life

He is a mama’s boy and has his mom’s number on his speed dial

He is musically talented as well and can play the tabla and guitar

He loves football and often plays it during his spare time

He has stated that legendary actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Al Pacino are his role models

His favourite travel destinations are Venice and Puglia in Italy

Ranbir is fond of reading and his favourite book is Kurt Cobain’s biography, Heavier Than Heaven

