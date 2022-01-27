Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Jan 27, 2022
Lesser known facts about Ravi Teja
Original name
The actor's real name is Ravi Shankar Raju Bhupatiraju, although he is popularly known by his stage name, Ravi Teja
He is the recipient of three Nandi Awards. It includes the Nandi Special Jury Award in 1999 and 2002 for Telugu films such as Nee Kosam and Khadgam
Nandi Awards
In 2008, he received the State Nandi Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Telugu film Neninthe
Breakthrough film
In 1999, he rose to prominence with the Tollywood film Nee Kosam. The film quickly made him a household name and was widely praised
The actor admires Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi and Govinda. He describes them as his favourite actors
Favourite actors
Ravi Teja is also known as Mass Maharaja and has a massive fan base in the south
Mass Maharaja
The filmmaker YVS Chowdhary gifted him a Shirdi Sai Baba bracelet, which he wore in many of his films. However, he stopped wearing it after a co-star was hurt by the metal in it while filming
Lucky Bracelet
Ravi Teja is very passionate about dance and considers Govinda to be his dancing inspiration
Passion for dance
The actor has appeared in more than 70 films and is one of the highest-paid performers in Telugu cinema
Over 70 flicks
