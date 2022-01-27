Entertainment

Jan 27, 2022

Lesser known facts about Ravi Teja

Original name

The actor's real name is Ravi Shankar Raju Bhupatiraju, although he is popularly known by his stage name, Ravi Teja

Image: Ravi Teja Instagram

He is the recipient of three Nandi Awards. It includes the Nandi Special Jury Award in 1999 and 2002 for Telugu films such as Nee Kosam and Khadgam

Ravi Teja Instagram

Nandi Awards

In 2008, he received the State Nandi Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Telugu film Neninthe

Image: IMDb

Breakthrough film

In 1999, he rose to prominence with the Tollywood film Nee Kosam. The film quickly made him a household name and was widely praised

Image: IMDb

The actor admires Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi and Govinda. He describes them as his favourite actors

Image: Ravi Teja Instagram

Favourite actors

Ravi Teja is also known as Mass Maharaja and has a massive fan base in the south

Image: Ravi Teja Instagram

Mass Maharaja

The filmmaker YVS Chowdhary gifted him a Shirdi Sai Baba bracelet, which he wore in many of his films. However, he stopped wearing it after a co-star was hurt by the metal in it while filming

Image: Ravi Teja Instagram

Lucky Bracelet

Ravi Teja is very passionate about dance and considers Govinda to be his dancing inspiration

Image: Ravi Teja Instagram

Passion for dance

The actor has appeared in more than 70 films and is one of the highest-paid performers in Telugu cinema

Image: Ravi Teja Instagram

Over 70 flicks

