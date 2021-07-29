Lesser-known facts about

Sanjay Dutt

July 29, 2021

Sanjay's name was chosen by crowdsourcing via the Urdu language film magazine Shama

His actor-mother, Nargis died in 1981, shortly before his debut film's premiere; her death is cited as the instigator of his drug abuse

As a child actor, Dutt appeared briefly as a qawali singer in the 1972 film Reshma Aur Shera, which starred his father, late Sunil Dutt

Dutt was arrested under the TADA and the Arms Act in April 1993 and was convicted for violation of Arms Act

After serving his sentence, he was released in 2016

In January 2008, the Indian film Institute Filmfare listed 12 films featuring Dutt in its list of top 100 highest-grossing movies of all time

Dutt co-hosted the fifth season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss along with Salman Khan

Dutt and Raj Kundra together launched India's first professionally organised mixed martial arts league, the Super Fight League on 16 January 2012

Follow PINKVILLA for more Bollywood content
Click Here