Lesser-known facts about
Sanjay Dutt July 29, 2021
Sanjay's name was chosen by crowdsourcing via the Urdu language film magazine Shama
His actor-mother, Nargis died in 1981, shortly before his debut film's premiere; her death is cited as the instigator of his drug abuse
As a child actor, Dutt appeared briefly as a qawali singer in the 1972 film Reshma Aur Shera, which starred his father, late Sunil Dutt
Dutt was arrested under the TADA and the Arms Act in April 1993 and was convicted for violation of Arms Act
After serving his sentence, he was released in 2016
In January 2008, the Indian film Institute Filmfare listed 12 films featuring Dutt in its list of top 100 highest-grossing movies of all time
Dutt co-hosted the fifth season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss along with Salman Khan
Dutt and Raj Kundra together launched India's first professionally organised mixed martial arts league, the Super Fight League on 16 January 2012
