She is of Sikh descent. Her father is a retired real estate agent while her mother is a homemaker
Taapsee has a sister who is four years younger than her but is still considered the mature one. Taapsee described herself as a careless brat during her childhood
Unlike most of the children, she loved going to school and was always active in co-curricular activities
Taapsee’s nickname is Maggi (probably due to her curly hair)
Taapsee started learning Kathak and Bharatnatyam in fourth grade. She took the dance seriously and won several inter-college dance competitions
Taapsee has been a bright student since school time. With a magnificent 90 percent in 12th standart, taapsee pursued engineering at GTBIT college. She had future plans to pursue an MBA and also cleared the entrance exam with a CAT score of 88 percent
After completing her graduation, Pannu worked as a software engineer
She became a full-time model after she auditioned and was selected for Channel V's 2008 talent show Get Gorgeous, which eventually led her to acting
Taapsee has been appearing in numerous print and television commercials and won several titles during her modelling days, including "Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face" and "Safi Femina Miss Beautiful Skin" at the 2008 Femina Miss India contest
Taapsee’s perfect match is a common man. Taapsee believes that there can only be one star in a relationship and that is her
Taapsee has a keen interest in event management. To pursue her interest, she runs an event company ‘The Wedding Factory’ which organises events and weddings. She runs the company along with her two partners Farah Parvaresh and her sister, Shagun Pannu