Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 22, 2022
Lesser known facts about Tovino Thomas
Greek God of Mollywood
Tovino Thomas is also known as the Greek God of Mollywood, owing to his charismatic personality and he was voted as one of the Most Desirable Men in Kerala
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Actors who got a Re-release
There are a few movies that are excellent, yet go unnoticed and the same thing happened with Tovino's Guppy
Image: IMDb
The actor received multiple awards for his performance in the film, but the public didn't notice and the film was later re-released
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Breakthrough film
The actor made his film debut with the 2012 release, Prabhuvinte Makkal, but his breakthrough came with the 2017 film, Mayaanadhi, for which he received widespread acclaim
Image: IMDb
Ten-year relationship before marriage
After a ten-year relationship, the actor and Lidiya Tovino married on October 25, 2014, vowing to remain together for the rest of their lives
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Before entering film industry
Tovino worked as a software engineer at Cognizant Technologies in Chennai before joining the film industry and he left the job soon after as he found his calling
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Bollywood calling
The actor was offered a role in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, but he declined since he was already committed to another project and the role was eventually filled by Naga Chaitanya
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
However, the actor claimed that if the character required an actor like him, he would want to do a Hindi film
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Kerala’s first superhero
In 2021, the actor won over people's hearts as a superhero in the action film, Minnal Murali. He received a lot of appreciation for his performance
Image: IMDb
