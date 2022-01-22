Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

Jan 22, 2022

Lesser known facts about Tovino Thomas

Greek God of Mollywood

Tovino Thomas is also known as the Greek God of Mollywood, owing to his charismatic personality and he was voted as one of the Most Desirable Men in Kerala

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

Actors who got a Re-release

There are a few movies that are excellent, yet go unnoticed and the same thing happened with Tovino's Guppy

Image: IMDb

The actor received multiple awards for his performance in the film, but the public didn't notice and the film was later re-released

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

Breakthrough film

The actor made his film debut with the 2012 release, Prabhuvinte Makkal, but his breakthrough came with the 2017 film, Mayaanadhi, for which he received widespread acclaim

Image: IMDb

Ten-year relationship before marriage

After a ten-year relationship, the actor and Lidiya Tovino married on October 25, 2014, vowing to remain together for the rest of their lives

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

Before entering film industry

Tovino worked as a software engineer at Cognizant Technologies in Chennai before joining the film industry and he left the job soon after as he found his calling

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

Bollywood calling

The actor was offered a role in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, but he declined since he was already committed to another project and the role was eventually filled by Naga Chaitanya

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

However, the actor claimed that if the character required an actor like him, he would want to do a Hindi film

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

Kerala’s first superhero

In 2021, the actor won over people's hearts as a superhero in the action film, Minnal Murali. He received a lot of appreciation for his performance

Image: IMDb

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Priyanka Chopra's stylish winter wear

Click Here