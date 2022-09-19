Heading 3
Lesser Known facts about Trisha Krishnan
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram
Trisha Krishnan belongs to a Tamil Brahmin family and did her BBA from Ethiraj College, Chennai before starting her journey as an actress
Trisha Krishnan started as a model and won many beauty pageants including the 'Miss Salem' and 'Miss Madras’ in 1999. Later, she also won Miss India 2001 pageant's "Beautiful Smile" award
Trisha's early roles were in a Horlicks advertisement, she was portrayed as a mother of a child at the age of 19
Trisha made her female debut in 2002 with Mounam Pesiyadhe opposite Suriya, written and directed by Ameer Sultan
Trisha made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's film Khatta Meetha, which failed to perform well at box office
January 2015, Trisha got engaged to a Chennai-based businessman named Varun Manian. Sadly, the duo called off their engagement after four months, in May 2015
Trisha is very close to her mom and she is also looks after her work commitments
Although Trisha's mother tongue is Tamil, she and her family speak only English at home
Trisha's favourite city is New York apart from Chennai. The actress had a liking to NYC after she shot for the romantic drama ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya
