Akshat Sundrani

FEB 21 2022

Lesser known facts of the film Highway

About the cast

The 2014 release, directed by ImtiazAli, starred Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt in the lead role

Image: IMDb

The Imtiaz Ali film is said to be based on Stockholm syndrome, a condition in which hostages form a psychological bond with their captors as a surivival tactic while being held captive

Image: Imtiaz Ali Instagram

Stockholm Syndrome

The film was shot across six states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, and included 15 towns and highways

Image: IMDb

Shot at six states

Imtiaz Ali was on the lookout for an older actress to pair with Randeep Hooda, but Alia Bhatt's performance proved that she was the ideal choice

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The director wanted an older actress

At first, the film wasn't supposed to have any songs. According to reports, when A. R. Rahman heard the plot, he stated his wish to be a part of it and the songs enhanced the overall mood of the film

Image: A. R. Rahman Instagram

Without any songs

The film was a recreation of one episode of Imtiaz Ali's own Zee TV series, Rishtey, which he filmed 14 years ago and that is where the actor received the initial inspiration for this storyline

Image: IMDb

A remake of a TV series

Initially, Imtiaz merely had the concept of telling a narrative about a journey taken by a man and a woman with a past. He left for the location search without a script and during the journey, the film's script was written out

Image: Imtiaz Ali Instagram

Written during a journey

Randeep Hooda put in so much commitment to his character that he didn't speak to Alia Bhatt for about 25 days to set the mood for the film

Image: Randeep Hooda Instagram

Randeep Hooda didn’t speak to Alia Bhatt

