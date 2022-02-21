Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 21 2022
Lesser known facts of the film Highway
Heading 3
About the cast
The 2014 release, directed by ImtiazAli, starred Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt in the lead role
Image: IMDb
The Imtiaz Ali film is said to be based on Stockholm syndrome, a condition in which hostages form a psychological bond with their captors as a surivival tactic while being held captive
Image: Imtiaz Ali Instagram
Stockholm Syndrome
The film was shot across six states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, and included 15 towns and highways
Image: IMDb
Shot at six states
Imtiaz Ali was on the lookout for an older actress to pair with Randeep Hooda, but Alia Bhatt's performance proved that she was the ideal choice
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The director wanted an older actress
At first, the film wasn't supposed to have any songs. According to reports, when A. R. Rahman heard the plot, he stated his wish to be a part of it and the songs enhanced the overall mood of the film
Image: A. R. Rahman Instagram
Without any songs
The film was a recreation of one episode of Imtiaz Ali's own Zee TV series, Rishtey, which he filmed 14 years ago and that is where the actor received the initial inspiration for this storyline
Image: IMDb
A remake of a TV series
Initially, Imtiaz merely had the concept of telling a narrative about a journey taken by a man and a woman with a past. He left for the location search without a script and during the journey, the film's script was written out
Image: Imtiaz Ali Instagram
Written during a journey
Randeep Hooda put in so much commitment to his character that he didn't speak to Alia Bhatt for about 25 days to set the mood for the film
Image: Randeep Hooda Instagram
Randeep Hooda didn’t speak to Alia Bhatt
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shibani Dandekar’s most stylish looks