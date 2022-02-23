Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 23 2022

Lesser known facts of Ram Charan

Mega Power Star

Ram Charan is widely known as a Mega Power Star. The title is a combination of his father Chiranjeevi's "Mega Star" and his uncle Pawan Kalyan's "Power Star."

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan is recognised as Chiranjeevi's son. However, his grandpa, Allu Rama Lingaiah, was a notable figure as well. He was a doctor who was deeply involved in India's war for independence

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Grandfather

The Tollywood actor also has his own polo team, the Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club in Hyderabad

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Polo team

Chiranjeevi took a long sabbatical from acting a few years ago, but he made cameo appearances in Ram Charan's films and appeared in the Magadheera blockbuster's song "Bangaru Kodipetta."

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Cameos of Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati, who is most known for his role in the Baahubali series, attended the same school in Chennai until ninth grade. Reportedly, the two had been great friends since childhood

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan & Rana Daggubati

The actor learnt acting at Mumbai's Kishore Namit Kapoor's school. Even Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan attended the same school

 Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Acting school

Ram Charan is not just an actor, but also a businessman and a philanthropist. He's noted for frequently organising blood donation drives

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Entrepreneur & Philanthropist

In the 2016 release Dhruva, the actor was seen in a new light as he performed the stunts on his own without using any body doubles

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Performed own stunts

