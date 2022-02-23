Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 23 2022
Lesser known facts of Ram Charan
Mega Power Star
Ram Charan is widely known as a Mega Power Star. The title is a combination of his father Chiranjeevi's "Mega Star" and his uncle Pawan Kalyan's "Power Star."
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan is recognised as Chiranjeevi's son. However, his grandpa, Allu Rama Lingaiah, was a notable figure as well. He was a doctor who was deeply involved in India's war for independence
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Grandfather
The Tollywood actor also has his own polo team, the Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club in Hyderabad
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Polo team
Chiranjeevi took a long sabbatical from acting a few years ago, but he made cameo appearances in Ram Charan's films and appeared in the Magadheera blockbuster's song "Bangaru Kodipetta."
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Cameos of Chiranjeevi
Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati, who is most known for his role in the Baahubali series, attended the same school in Chennai until ninth grade. Reportedly, the two had been great friends since childhood
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan & Rana Daggubati
The actor learnt acting at Mumbai's Kishore Namit Kapoor's school. Even Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan attended the same school
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Acting school
Ram Charan is not just an actor, but also a businessman and a philanthropist. He's noted for frequently organising blood donation drives
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Entrepreneur & Philanthropist
In the 2016 release Dhruva, the actor was seen in a new light as he performed the stunts on his own without using any body doubles
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Performed own stunts
