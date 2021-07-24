Tara Sutaria was born on 19 November 1995 to a Zoroastrian Parsi family
She has a twin sister named Pia. Both trained in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dances at the School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance, Royal Academy of Dance, United Kingdom
She has been a professional singer since she was seven years old, having sung in operas and competitions since then
She received a Bachelor's degree in Mass Media from St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce
Sutaria started her association with Disney Channel India as a video jockey and continued to be associated with them, having two successful sitcoms to her credit
She has also been recording music in India and abroad for films, advertisements, and her own original work
Her song "Slippin” Through My Fingers" is part of the Ashvin Gidwani Production of Bharat Dabholkar's ‘Blame It On Yashraj’. She has also played the lead role of Sandy in Raell Padamsee's production of the musical ‘Grease’
She has recorded and performed solo concerts in London, Tokyo, Lavasa and Mumbai
She has performed with Louiz Banks, Mikey McCleary and has also been a soloist for the Stop-Gaps Choral Ensemble, singing at the NCPA for over a decade
She was one of the top seven finalists of the 2008 "Pogo Amazing Kids Awards" in the singer category
Tara Sutaria and Armaan Malik have been besties for a very long time. They used to duet together
She started her television career as a child artist in 2010 with Disney India's Big Bada Boom
She received recognition for her roles of Vinnie in The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Jassie in Oye Jassie
Tara was among two actresses selected for the part of Princess Jasmine in the American fantasy film Aladdin (2019), but lost the role to Naomi Scott