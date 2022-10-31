Letitia Wright'
s MCU journey
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Shuri
Letitia Wright who has played Shuri in MCU so far is expected to take on the mantle of Black Panther in the upcoming sequel after Chadwick Boseman's tragic death
Image: Getty Images
Without Boseman
After Chadwick Boseman's loss, Letitia who played his sister onscreen opened up about working on the sequel and said, "It was something I was battling for months."
Image: Getty Images
Breakthrough Performance
After first playing Shuri in Black Panther, Letitia also went on to win the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Image: Getty Images
On Set Injury
While filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Letitia suffered a severe shoulder injury which led to the filming being shut for nearly two months
Image: Getty Images
Wright's controversy began in December 2020, when the MCU's Shuri actress shared an anti-vaccination video on Twitter alongside a praying emoji
Anti-Vaxx Controversy
Image: Getty Images
Letitia Wright's response to sharing the anti-vaccination video earned her backlash from fellow MCU star Don Cheadle who called Wright's shared video as "hot garbage."
Don Cheadle's Backlash
Image: Getty Images
Tribute to Chadwick
Letitia Wright spoke about the Black Panther sequel and maintained that she dedicated every scene to her onscreen brother Chadwick Boseman
Image: Getty Images
Female Avengers Team
Letitia previously championed the idea of a potential Marvel film that could feature an all-female Avengers team and said, "It's only a matter of time before they do it."
Image: Getty Images
Playing Shuri
Letitia once spoke about the best part of playing Shuri and said, "It was always a dream of mine to play someone that can be impactful not only for black women but also just for women."
Image: Getty Images
Wakanda’s Coolest Princess
Letitia Wright in her interview with Empire noted that whether Shuri becomes the next Black Panther or not, she will always be "Wakanda’s Coolest Princess."
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stars who played Queen Elizabeth