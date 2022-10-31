Heading 3

Letitia Wright'
s MCU journey 

OCT 31, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Shuri

Letitia Wright who has played Shuri in MCU so far is expected to take on the mantle of Black Panther in the upcoming sequel after Chadwick Boseman's tragic death

Image: Getty Images

Without Boseman

After Chadwick Boseman's loss, Letitia who played his sister onscreen opened up about working on the sequel and said, "It was something I was battling for months."

Image: Getty Images

Breakthrough Performance

After first playing Shuri in Black Panther, Letitia also went on to win the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Image: Getty Images

On Set Injury 

While filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Letitia suffered a severe shoulder injury which led to the filming being shut for nearly two months

Image: Getty Images

Wright's controversy began in December 2020, when the MCU's Shuri actress shared an anti-vaccination video on Twitter alongside a praying emoji

Anti-Vaxx Controversy

Image: Getty Images

Letitia Wright's response to sharing the anti-vaccination video earned her backlash from fellow MCU star Don Cheadle who called Wright's shared video as "hot garbage."

Don Cheadle's Backlash

Image: Getty Images

Tribute to Chadwick

Letitia Wright spoke about the Black Panther sequel and maintained that she dedicated every scene to her onscreen brother Chadwick Boseman

Image: Getty Images

Female Avengers Team

Letitia previously championed the idea of a potential Marvel film that could feature an all-female Avengers team and said, "It's only a matter of time before they do it."

Image: Getty Images

Playing Shuri

Letitia once spoke about the best part of playing Shuri and said, "It was always a dream of mine to play someone that can be impactful not only for black women but also just for women."

Image: Getty Images

Wakanda’s Coolest Princess

Letitia Wright in her interview with Empire noted that whether Shuri becomes the next Black Panther or not, she will always be "Wakanda’s Coolest Princess."

