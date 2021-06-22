The 1996 drama film starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das created a lot of chaos after its release. The story revolved around two women, Sita and Radha who turned to each other to fulfil their desires which were being ignored by both their husbands
Fire
The main storyline revolves around raising awareness about AIDS, the film starring Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Suri and Purab Kohli sees the protagonist, Nikhil has a loving, caring boyfriend Nigel
MY BROTHER - NIKHIL
A professor at the Aligarh Muslim University loses everything after being caught in a compromising position with a rickshaw driver. The film starring Manoj Bajpayee focuses on raising awareness about the internalised homophobia in the society
ALIGARH
Even Though the main plotline revolves around the fashion industry and the inside view of the struggles, models have to face, the film portrayed two gay men, one of whom got married just to hide his sexuality
FASHION
Two guys pretend to be a gay couple to be able to sublet the apartment with the they have a crush on girl. The movie is a series of comical incidents which take place after they start this ruse
DOSTANA
Kalki Koechlin who is bisexual in the film, has a girlfriend who she later cheats on. Her mother strongly disapproves of her sexuality until she and her mother make peace while her mother is on her deathbed
MARGARITA WITH A STRAW
The movie is a compilation of four different segments, each directed by different directors. Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye directed by Karan Johar, is a film where the main character Avinash makes a married man, Dev realise he is gay
BOMBAY TALKIES
The Kapoor family and two brothers don’t really get along. Towards the end of the film, the mom is horrified after coming across some intimate pictures of her older son and his boyfriend whom she had always assumed to be his friend
KAPOOR AND SONS
Sonam Kapoor plays the role of a simple small-town girl who has long known that she is attracted to girls & has a girlfriend. Her family is of orthodox views and opinions who think that homosexuality is a disease. They accept her in the end
EK LADKI KO DEKHA TOH AISA LAGA
A gay couple deeply in love is not accepted by one of their family members who take drastic measures to forbid their son from seeing his boyfriend but the power of their love convinces everyone around
SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAAN
