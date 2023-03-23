MAR 23, 2023

Heading 3

Libra-Leo: Most romantic signs

Aries are passionate lovers and expect a lot of sensuality from the relationship. Their tendency to dominate their partners can prove to be a turn off sometimes

Aries

Capricorns are work oriented and very shy. Once you get to know them you will find a passionate lover beneath

Capricorn

Geminis are total flirts and are fun-loving beings. They take a long time to find real love in their lives

Gemini

Virgos can be great lovers but are also the first to scoop away after a breakup. Apart from this, Virgos are compassionate and caring lovers

Virgo

Scorpio

Scorpios are known for their sensuality, romance, and charming sense of humor

Cancer is a water sign and is naturally sensitive. They love the idea of romance but it all depends on their first experience with love

Cancer

Leos are one of the most romantic Zodiac Signs. They have a deep understanding of love and romance

Leo

Libras are loving, caring, and goal-oriented. They love to spoil and love to be spoilt in a relationship

Libra

Taurus takes the second spot when it comes to being romantic. They have high standards for love and can be very loyal, possessive, loving, and caring

Taurus

Pisces is a water sign and love comes naturally to them. If someone is looking for a highly romantic partner a Piscean would be the best choice

Pisces

