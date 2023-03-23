MAR 23, 2023
Libra-Leo: Most romantic signs
Aries are passionate lovers and expect a lot of sensuality from the relationship. Their tendency to dominate their partners can prove to be a turn off sometimes
Aries
Capricorns are work oriented and very shy. Once you get to know them you will find a passionate lover beneath
Capricorn
Geminis are total flirts and are fun-loving beings. They take a long time to find real love in their lives
Gemini
Virgos can be great lovers but are also the first to scoop away after a breakup. Apart from this, Virgos are compassionate and caring lovers
Virgo
Scorpio
Scorpios are known for their sensuality, romance, and charming sense of humor
Cancer is a water sign and is naturally sensitive. They love the idea of romance but it all depends on their first experience with love
Cancer
Leos are one of the most romantic Zodiac Signs. They have a deep understanding of love and romance
Leo
Libras are loving, caring, and goal-oriented. They love to spoil and love to be spoilt in a relationship
Libra
Taurus takes the second spot when it comes to being romantic. They have high standards for love and can be very loyal, possessive, loving, and caring
Taurus
Pisces is a water sign and love comes naturally to them. If someone is looking for a highly romantic partner a Piscean would be the best choice
Pisces
