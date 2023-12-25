Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

December 25, 2023

Life-changing Hollywood Movies

This movie emphasizes the power of resilience, kindness, and the unexpected paths life can take. It shows us that even someone who is perceived as simple can have an extraordinary impact on the world

Forrest Gump

Image: Imdb

This film is about hope, friendship, and the human spirit at the time of difficulties. It teaches us about the power of patience, perseverance, and the ability to maintain one's integrity despite difficult circumstances

Image: Imdb

The Shawshank Redemption

This movie challenges the perception of reality and explores the power of choice. It lead viewers to question the nature of existence and the reality they perceive

The Matrix

Image: Imdb

This film focuses on individuality, the pursuit of passions, and the importance of challenging societal norms. It can change our perspective on education, conformity, and the importance of living authentically

Dead Poets Society

Image: Imdb

This movie explores themes of redemption, forgiveness, and the complexity of human relationships. It illustrates the impact of past mistakes and the possibility of finding redemption through connection and understanding

The Whale

Image: Imdb

This film is a powerful story of determination, resilience, and the pursuit of one's dreams despite overwhelming odds. It gives insight on the value of hard work, and the importance of never giving up on goals

The Pursuit of Happyness

Image: Imdb

Through its unique lens, this movie touches on the themes of love, compassion, and the absurdity of hatred. It challenges perspectives on prejudice, war, and the human spirit

Jojo Rabbit

Image: Imdb

This film is about coming of age, friendship, and the desire for freedom. It focuses on the value of independence, the complexity of relationships, and the meaning of family and belonging

The Kings of Summer

Image: Imdb

Whiplash

Image: Imdb

This movie focuses on extremes of ambition, dedication, and the sacrifices. It give life-changing perspective on the cost of success, the nature of mentorship, and the fine line between encouragement and abuse

This film questions the nature of reality, free will, and the societal constructs that shape our lives. It highlights media, privacy, and the idea of living an authentic life

The Truman Show

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here