Life lessons from TV shows

B99

Image: imdb

Saying goodbye is sad as it ends something, yet it's making room for better; cherish memories and welcome the next chapter

Even the friends who promise forever may depart someday. So cherish and live life to the fullest with them while they're by your side

Friends

Image: imdb

Despite bitter endings, not all experiences are entirely negative. We can still remember the good moments between the unexpected and disliked conclusions

How i met your mother

Image: imdb

Trying to be a good person is super important, even if we can't be perfect all the time

The Good place

Image: imdb

Small wins matter a lot and can bring positive change to a community. They're just as awesome to celebrate as big achievements

Park & Recreation

Image: imdb

Being true to yourself and your beliefs is where real happiness comes from, even if it means doing things that might be different from what others expect

Mad men

Image: imdb

Family is about love, support, and acceptance, not just about being related by blood, good family is how they care for each other, not just genetics

Modern family

Image: imdb

Keep going, even if things seem tough there's always a different way forward, even when it's challenging. Working with others and putting in effort helps you reach your goals

Suits

Image: imdb

Grace and Frankie

Image: imdb

You can always begin again and change who you are, no matter the age or situation. Starting fresh is something you can do whenever you feel it's needed

We often don't realize when we're in the best times until they're gone. So, enjoy each moment as if it could be a great memory in the future

The office

Image: imdb

