Life lessons from TV shows
B99
Image: imdb
Saying goodbye is sad as it ends something, yet it's making room for better; cherish memories and welcome the next chapter
Even the friends who promise forever may depart someday. So cherish and live life to the fullest with them while they're by your side
Friends
Image: imdb
Despite bitter endings, not all experiences are entirely negative. We can still remember the good moments between the unexpected and disliked conclusions
How i met your mother
Image: imdb
Trying to be a good person is super important, even if we can't be perfect all the time
The Good place
Image: imdb
Small wins matter a lot and can bring positive change to a community. They're just as awesome to celebrate as big achievements
Park & Recreation
Image: imdb
Being true to yourself and your beliefs is where real happiness comes from, even if it means doing things that might be different from what others expect
Mad men
Image: imdb
Family is about love, support, and acceptance, not just about being related by blood, good family is how they care for each other, not just genetics
Modern family
Image: imdb
Keep going, even if things seem tough there's always a different way forward, even when it's challenging. Working with others and putting in effort helps you reach your goals
Suits
Image: imdb
Grace and Frankie
Image: imdb
You can always begin again and change who you are, no matter the age or situation. Starting fresh is something you can do whenever you feel it's needed
We often don't realize when we're in the best times until they're gone. So, enjoy each moment as if it could be a great memory in the future
The office
Image: imdb
