Life Lessons from Twenty-five Twenty-One

Don't give up on your dreams, even when everyone tells you to. Na Hee-do never gives up on her dream of becoming a gold medalist fencer, even when her family and friends tell her it's impossible
Image : tvN
It's okay to make mistakes. Everyone does. Baek Yi-jin makes a lot of mistakes throughout the show, but he always learns from them and tries to be a better person
True friends are the ones who stick by you through thick and thin. Na Hee-do and Baek Yi-jin's friendship is tested many times, but they always come out stronger on the other side
It's important to forgive others, even if they've hurt you. Na Hee-do eventually forgives Baek Yi-jin for leaving her, and it allows her to move on with her life
Love is a beautiful thing, but it's also complicated. Na Hee-do and Baek Yi-jin's love story is full of ups and downs, but it's ultimately a story of hope and resilience
It's important to cherish the people you love because you never know when they'll be gone. Na Hee-do and Baek Yi-jin lose many loved ones throughout the show, but they learn to appreciate the time they have with the people they still have
It's okay to not be okay. Na Hee-do and Baek Yi-jin both go through periods of sadness and depression, but they always find a way to overcome them
It's important to have dreams and goals, but it's also important to enjoy the journey. Na Hee-do and Baek Yi-jin both achieve their dreams, but they also learn to appreciate the moments along the way
Life is short and precious, so make the most of it. Na Hee-do and Baek Yi-jin both live their lives to the fullest, and they inspire us to do the same
It's never too late to start over. Baek Yi-jin loses everything at one point in the show, but he rebuilds his life from scratch. It's a reminder that we're all capable of great things, no matter what our circumstances are