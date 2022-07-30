Heading 3
Lisa Kudrow's Friends journey
JULY 31, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow is the only lead cast member from Friends who had to audition twice for her role to convince director Jim Burrows
Two Auditions
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow recently revealed how her son reacted to her work on the sitcom and said, “He said, 'It’s actually really funny, and I mean, the guys are so funny'"
Son's Reaction
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow has never watched the entire 10 seasons of Friends. The actress revealed during the show's reunion that she gets mortified watching herself on screen
Never Watched It
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow called the impact of Friends to be "mindblowing" given how the show received international recognition
Impact
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow revealed in an interview in March 2022 that she has no memory of filming certain episodes of Friends
Bad Memory
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow opened up on WTF podcast about feeling insecure about her body during Friends shoot. She felt like a "mountain" next to Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
Insecurities
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow first felt that she was fit to play Rachel Green although the makers stressed on her audition for Phoebe Buffay instead
Rachel Green
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow reveals that she had to re-learn "Smelly Cat" for the Friends reunion to perform alongside Lady Gaga
Smelly Cat
Image: Jennifer Aniston Instagram
Lisa Kudrow revealed that she felt "great" playing a character like that of Phoebe Buffay on the famous sitcom
Playing Phoebe
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow once admitted that she would do anything for her Friends co-star Courteney Cox, such is their friendship
Courteney Cox
