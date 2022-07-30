Heading 3

Lisa Kudrow's Friends journey

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow is the only lead cast member from Friends who had to audition twice for her role to convince director Jim Burrows

Two Auditions

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow recently revealed how her son reacted to her work on the sitcom and said, “He said, 'It’s actually really funny, and I mean, the guys are so funny'"

Son's Reaction

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow has never watched the entire 10 seasons of Friends. The actress revealed during the show's reunion that she gets mortified watching herself on screen

Never Watched It

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow called the impact of Friends to be "mindblowing" given how the show received international recognition

Impact

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow revealed in an interview in March 2022 that she has no memory of filming certain episodes of Friends

Bad Memory

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow opened up on WTF podcast about feeling insecure about her body during Friends shoot. She felt like a "mountain" next to Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Insecurities

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow first felt that she was fit to play Rachel Green although the makers stressed on her audition for Phoebe Buffay instead

Rachel Green

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow reveals that she had to re-learn "Smelly Cat" for the Friends reunion to perform alongside Lady Gaga

Smelly Cat 

Image: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Lisa Kudrow revealed that she felt "great" playing a character like that of Phoebe Buffay on the famous sitcom

Playing Phoebe

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow once admitted that she would do anything for her Friends co-star Courteney Cox, such is their friendship

Courteney Cox

