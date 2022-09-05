Heading 3
List of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu contestants
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Best known for the serial Manasichi Choodu, Keerthi Bhat is the first participant of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Sudeepa Raparthi, better known by her stage name, Sudeepa Pinky is introduced as the second contestant of the season. She acted in sister roles in many Telugu films
Image: Star Maa Twitter
The third contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is Srihan. He is an actor and social media influencer based in Hyderabad and the boyfriend of former contestant Siri
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Neha Chowdary, the fourth contestant, makes a grand entry to the show as she dances to Kiccha Sudeep's latest song Ra Ra Rakkamma from Vikrant Rona. Neha is VJ-cum-sports presenter
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Telugu actor and comedian Chalaki Chanti is the 5th contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. He rose to fame with his appearances on the TV show Jabardasth
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Sri Satya has entered Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house as the 6th contestant. She is known for her roles in movies like Nenu Sailaja, Godari Navvindhi, and Love Sketch
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Arjun Kalyan enters Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house as 7th contestant. He danced to Vijay Deverakonda's latest track Akdi Pakdi from Liger
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Bigg Boss reviewer Geetu Royal is the 8th contestant. She is also known for the TV show Jabardasth, YouTuber, social media influencer
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Contestant no 9 is Abhinayashree, who is the daughter of actress Anuradha
Image: Star Maa Twitter
TV couple Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni had earlier been a part of reality shows Dance Jodi Dance and Ishmart Jodi
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Actor, lyricist, dialogue writer, dubbing artist, and TV host Bala Aditya is the 12th participant of the much-awaited reality show
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Actor Vasanthi Krishnan has joined 11 other contestants inside the Bigg Boss house
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Shani Salmon is the 14th contestant. Shani Salmon has been a part of popular movies like Ram Asur, Sye. He was last seen in the film, Ram Asur
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Inaya Sultana, who hit the headlines for her controversial dance with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has entered Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house as 15th contestant
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Known for being a mimicry artist, RJ Surya has entered Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house as 16 contestants
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Comedian Faima, who is known for the Jabardasth show, is the 17th contestant of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Adi Reddy is the 18th contestant of the season. He is a popular Telugu YouTuber
Image: Star Maa Twitter
The 19th contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is Raj Shekar. He is a model by profession
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Arohi Rao Perala aka Anjali TV9 is a Telugu Anchor and 20th contestant of season 6.
Image: Star Maa Twitter
Playback singer LV Revanth has entered Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house as 21st and final contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 6
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kajal Aggarwal’s elegant ethnic looks