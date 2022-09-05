Heading 3

List of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu contestants

Priyanka Goud

SEPT 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Best known for the serial Manasichi Choodu, Keerthi Bhat is the first participant of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Sudeepa Raparthi, better known by her stage name, Sudeepa Pinky is introduced as the second contestant of the season. She acted in sister roles in many Telugu films

Image: Star Maa Twitter

The third contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is Srihan. He is an actor and social media influencer based in Hyderabad and the boyfriend of former contestant Siri

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Neha Chowdary, the fourth contestant, makes a grand entry to the show as she dances to Kiccha Sudeep's latest song Ra Ra Rakkamma from Vikrant Rona. Neha is VJ-cum-sports presenter

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Telugu actor and comedian Chalaki Chanti is the 5th contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. He rose to fame with his appearances on the TV show Jabardasth

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Sri Satya has entered Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house as the 6th contestant. She is known for her roles in movies like Nenu Sailaja, Godari Navvindhi, and Love Sketch

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Arjun Kalyan enters Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house as 7th contestant. He danced to Vijay Deverakonda's latest track Akdi Pakdi from Liger

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Bigg Boss reviewer Geetu Royal is the 8th contestant. She is also known for the TV show Jabardasth, YouTuber, social media influencer

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Contestant no 9 is Abhinayashree,  who is the daughter of actress Anuradha

Image: Star Maa Twitter

TV couple Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni had earlier been a part of reality shows Dance Jodi Dance and Ishmart Jodi

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Actor, lyricist, dialogue writer, dubbing artist, and TV host Bala Aditya is the 12th participant of the much-awaited reality show

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Actor Vasanthi Krishnan has joined 11 other contestants inside the Bigg Boss house

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Shani Salmon is the 14th contestant. Shani Salmon has been a part of popular movies like Ram Asur, Sye. He was last seen in the film, Ram Asur

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Inaya Sultana, who hit the headlines for her controversial dance with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has entered Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house as 15th contestant

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Known for being a mimicry artist, RJ Surya has entered Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house as 16 contestants

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Comedian Faima, who is known for the Jabardasth show, is the 17th contestant of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Adi Reddy is the 18th contestant of the season. He is a popular Telugu YouTuber

Image: Star Maa Twitter

The 19th contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is Raj Shekar. He is a model by profession

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Arohi Rao Perala aka Anjali TV9 is a Telugu Anchor and 20th contestant of season 6.

Image: Star Maa Twitter

Playback singer LV Revanth has entered Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house as 21st and final contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kajal Aggarwal’s elegant ethnic looks

Click Here