Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 1, 2023

Entertainment

List of Chinese
K-pop Idols

(G)I-DLE's charming vocalist and dancer. Yuqi's unique voice and stage presence contribute to the group's dynamic performances

Image: Cube Entertainment

Yuqi [(G)I-DLE]

Seventeen's talented dancer and visual. The8's intricate dance moves and versatility make him a standout member

Image: Pledis Entertainment

The8 [Seventeen]

Seventeen's charismatic leader and vocalist. Jun's powerful vocals and leadership add depth to the group's performances

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Jun [Seventeen]

Got7's multi-talented rapper and entertainer. Jackson's rap skills and vibrant personality make him a global sensation

Image: JYP Entertainment

Jackson Wang [Got7]

NCT's angelic vocalist. Renjun's sweet vocals contribute to NCT's diverse sound

Image: SM Entertainment

Renjun [NCT]

NCT's charismatic rapper and model. Lucas's rap skills and visuals make him a dynamic presence in NCT

Image: SM Entertainment

Lucas Wong [NCT]

Aespa's powerful vocalist. Ningning's soulful voice adds richness to Aespa's futuristic sound

Image: SM Entertainment

Ningning [Aespa]

NCT's energetic vocalist. Chenle's bright vocals and cheerful personality bring joy to NCT's performances

Image: SM Entertainment

Chenle [NCT]

Image: SM Entertainment

Yang Yang [NCT]

Pentagon's tall and talented visual. Yan An's striking visuals and stage presence contribute to Pentagon's captivating performances

Image: Cube Entertainment

Yan An [Pentagon]

THANKS FOR READING

 Click Here