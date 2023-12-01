Heading 3
Pujya Doss
DECEMBER 1, 2023
Entertainment
List of Chinese
K-pop Idols
(G)I-DLE's charming vocalist and dancer. Yuqi's unique voice and stage presence contribute to the group's dynamic performances
Image: Cube Entertainment
Yuqi [(G)I-DLE]
Seventeen's talented dancer and visual. The8's intricate dance moves and versatility make him a standout member
Image: Pledis Entertainment
The8 [Seventeen]
Seventeen's charismatic leader and vocalist. Jun's powerful vocals and leadership add depth to the group's performances
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jun [Seventeen]
Got7's multi-talented rapper and entertainer. Jackson's rap skills and vibrant personality make him a global sensation
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jackson Wang [Got7]
NCT's angelic vocalist. Renjun's sweet vocals contribute to NCT's diverse sound
Image: SM Entertainment
Renjun [NCT]
NCT's charismatic rapper and model. Lucas's rap skills and visuals make him a dynamic presence in NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
Lucas Wong [NCT]
Aespa's powerful vocalist. Ningning's soulful voice adds richness to Aespa's futuristic sound
Image: SM Entertainment
Ningning [Aespa]
NCT's energetic vocalist. Chenle's bright vocals and cheerful personality bring joy to NCT's performances
Image: SM Entertainment
Chenle [NCT]
Image: SM Entertainment
Yang Yang [NCT]
Click Here
Pentagon's tall and talented visual. Yan An's striking visuals and stage presence contribute to Pentagon's captivating performances
Image: Cube Entertainment
Yan An [Pentagon]