DECEMBER 04, 2023

Entertainment

List of Non-Korean Kpop idols ft. American idols

A Texan gem with a captivating stage presence, Hueningkai adds flair to TXT. His vocal prowess and charisma shine, creating unforgettable moments

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Hueningkai (TXT)

The powerhouse vocalist of LE SSERAFIM, Huh Yunjin, showcases American talent. Her dynamic performances and strong vocals make her a standout

Image: AXIS

Huh Yunjin (LE SSERAFIM)

Chicago-born Jay brings dynamic energy to ENHYPEN. His versatile skills in dance and rap, coupled with a magnetic stage presence, elevate the group's performances

Image: BELIFT LAB

Jay (ENHYPEN)

A Seattle native turned K-pop sensation, Jay Park's journey from 2PM to solo success is marked by his rap prowess, dance moves, and entrepreneurial spirit

Image: AOMG

Jay Park (2PM)

NCT 127's Chicago representative, Johnny, charms with his deep voice and captivating dance. His global appeal adds a unique flavor to NCT's international resonance

Image: SM Entertainment

Johnny (NCT 127)

LA-born Joshua brings charm to SEVENTEEN with his sweet vocals. His American-Korean background adds to the group's diverse global appeal

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Joshua (SEVENTEEN)

The Californian rapper of GOT7, Mark's charisma and rap skills contribute to the group's dynamic sound. His journey reflects the global reach of K-pop

Image: JYP Entertainment

Mark (GOT7)

A standout vocalist in TWICE, Mina, hailing from Texas, enchants with her elegance and emotive performances. Her presence adds a touch of grace to the group

Image: JYP Entertainment

Mina (TWICE)

Hip-hop artist Vernon, born in New York, is SEVENTEEN's charismatic rapper. His unique style and American-Korean fusion contribute to the group's diverse musicality

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Vernon (SEVENTEEN)

The fiercely independent and talented soloist, Jessi, born in New York, is known for her bold personality and powerful performances, setting her apart in the K-pop scene

Image: P NATION

Jessi (Soloist)

