List of Non-Korean Kpop idols ft. American idols
A Texan gem with a captivating stage presence, Hueningkai adds flair to TXT. His vocal prowess and charisma shine, creating unforgettable moments
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Hueningkai (TXT)
The powerhouse vocalist of LE SSERAFIM, Huh Yunjin, showcases American talent. Her dynamic performances and strong vocals make her a standout
Image: AXIS
Huh Yunjin (LE SSERAFIM)
Chicago-born Jay brings dynamic energy to ENHYPEN. His versatile skills in dance and rap, coupled with a magnetic stage presence, elevate the group's performances
Image: BELIFT LAB
Jay (ENHYPEN)
A Seattle native turned K-pop sensation, Jay Park's journey from 2PM to solo success is marked by his rap prowess, dance moves, and entrepreneurial spirit
Image: AOMG
Jay Park (2PM)
NCT 127's Chicago representative, Johnny, charms with his deep voice and captivating dance. His global appeal adds a unique flavor to NCT's international resonance
Image: SM Entertainment
Johnny (NCT 127)
LA-born Joshua brings charm to SEVENTEEN with his sweet vocals. His American-Korean background adds to the group's diverse global appeal
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Joshua (SEVENTEEN)
The Californian rapper of GOT7, Mark's charisma and rap skills contribute to the group's dynamic sound. His journey reflects the global reach of K-pop
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mark (GOT7)
A standout vocalist in TWICE, Mina, hailing from Texas, enchants with her elegance and emotive performances. Her presence adds a touch of grace to the group
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mina (TWICE)
Hip-hop artist Vernon, born in New York, is SEVENTEEN's charismatic rapper. His unique style and American-Korean fusion contribute to the group's diverse musicality
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Vernon (SEVENTEEN)
The fiercely independent and talented soloist, Jessi, born in New York, is known for her bold personality and powerful performances, setting her apart in the K-pop scene
Image: P NATION
Jessi (Soloist)