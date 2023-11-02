Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 02, 2023

Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about his lineup

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the finest Tamil filmmakers in present times. He has established himself as a brand and widely known for his movie verse, Lokesh Cinematic Universe

 Lokesh Kanagaraj 

Kanagaraj's last release was Vikram. The movie was a big hit at the box office and it also culminated the germs of his movie verse

Last Release

The filmmaker is making headlines for his upcoming release, Leo this week. The movie starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt is one of the most hyped projects of 2023

Upcoming Film

While promoting Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj is giving multiple interviews these days. He has talked upon his future slate of releases and lineup. Take a look:- 

Lineup

After Leo release, Lokesh Kanagaraj will head towards his next project with Rajinikanth in lead. The untitled film is a standalone venture and not a part of his movie universe

Thalaivar 171

Further, the filmmaker will direct Kaithi 2 with Karthi in lead. It is a LCU film and has chances of major cameos from other LCU actors including Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi

 Kaithi 2

A standalone film on Rolex has been planned. It will go on floors after the release of Kaithi 2. Suriya will be seen in the titular role while Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct the film

 Rolex

Further, the plans for the Vikram sequel are on. Reportedly, it could be the Endgame of LCU. Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct this film starring Kamal Haasan in lead

 Vikram 2

Post that, a standalone film with Prabhas is expected to happen. The filmmaker had clarified that it would have no connection with his movie universe

Prabhas Film

Lokesh Kanagaraj has said in the interview that he is very serious about his early retirement. Reportedly, he wants to retire from direction after 10 films and then move onto explore other things in life

Early Retirement

