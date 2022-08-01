Heading 3

Lollapalooza 2022 Highlights

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

BTS' J Hope made history as he became the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at the famed music festival

J Hope

Image: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly delivered a memorable performance at Lollapalooza 2022 as he took to the stage sporting a studded pink leather jacket

Machine Gun Kelly

Image: Getty Images

Dua Lipa also rocked the stage at Lollapalooza 2022 and made the audience groove to her tracks such as Love Again and Levitating

Dua Lipa

Image: Metallica Instagram

It was an epic backstage moment at Lollapalooza as Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson jammed with Metallica to Master of Puppets

Metallics x Stranger Things

Image: Getty Images

K-Pop group Tomorrow x Together and Iann Dior took to the stage and performed their collab together Valley of Lies together

TXT and Iann Dior

Image: Getty Images

The Italian glam rock band performed a super energetic set at Lollapalooza's Grant Park venue on Sunday

Maneskin

Image: Getty Images

Tinashe performed on the second day of the Lollapalooza music festival and left the audience grooving to her tracks

Tinashe

Image: Getty Images

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong also rocked the stage at the Lollapalooza after party at The Metro on July 29

Billie Joe Armstrong

Image: Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan left the crowds impressed with her performance on Day 1 of Lollapalooza on July 28

Jazmine Sullivan

Image: Getty Images

Lil Baby also sent the crowds at Lollapalooza audiences crazed with his performance on Day 1 of Lollapalooza on July 28

Lil Baby

