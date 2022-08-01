Heading 3
Lollapalooza 2022 Highlights
Image: Getty Images
BTS' J Hope made history as he became the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at the famed music festival
J Hope
Image: Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly delivered a memorable performance at Lollapalooza 2022 as he took to the stage sporting a studded pink leather jacket
Machine Gun Kelly
Image: Getty Images
Dua Lipa also rocked the stage at Lollapalooza 2022 and made the audience groove to her tracks such as Love Again and Levitating
Dua Lipa
Image: Metallica Instagram
It was an epic backstage moment at Lollapalooza as Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson jammed with Metallica to Master of Puppets
Metallics x Stranger Things
Image: Getty Images
K-Pop group Tomorrow x Together and Iann Dior took to the stage and performed their collab together Valley of Lies together
TXT and Iann Dior
Image: Getty Images
The Italian glam rock band performed a super energetic set at Lollapalooza's Grant Park venue on Sunday
Maneskin
Image: Getty Images
Tinashe performed on the second day of the Lollapalooza music festival and left the audience grooving to her tracks
Tinashe
Image: Getty Images
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong also rocked the stage at the Lollapalooza after party at The Metro on July 29
Billie Joe Armstrong
Image: Getty Images
Singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan left the crowds impressed with her performance on Day 1 of Lollapalooza on July 28
Jazmine Sullivan
Image: Getty Images
Lil Baby also sent the crowds at Lollapalooza audiences crazed with his performance on Day 1 of Lollapalooza on July 28
Lil Baby
