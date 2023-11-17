Heading 3
November 17, 2023
Lollapalooza India 2024 lineup
Lollapalooza India 2024 will be held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai on January 27 and 28
Lollapalooza India 2024
Image: Getty
The iconic multi-genre music festival is here and the legendary English musician Sting is all set to light up the stage
Image: Getty
Sting
The reunited sensational American pop group Jonas Brothers are gearing up for the musical extravaganza
Jonas brothers
Image: Getty
Halsey is yet another international singer-songwriter amongst the top-liners to perform at the the returning edition of Lollapalooza
Halsey
Image: Getty
American pop-rocker OneRepublic is known as a dynamic live performer. The group will also be part of the festival
OneRepublic
Image: Getty
British-American sitar player and music icon Anoushka Shankar, daughter of Ravi Shankar, is getting ready for the music festival
Anoushka Shankar
Image: Getty
America’s DJ Kenny Beats is also performing at Lollapalooza 2024
Kenny Beats
Image: Getty
The Raghu Dixit Project is one of the most sought after bands in India at the moment and will be performing at the festival
The Raghu Dixit Project
Image: Getty
Lauv
Image: Getty
Get ready to catch Lauv’s performance. He's a pop phenomenon and singer-songwriter
Multilingual indie-folk band When Chai Met Toast is ready to grace the stage
When Chai Met Toast
Image: When Chai Met Toast Instagram
