Jiya Surana

Entertainment

November 17, 2023

Lollapalooza India 2024 lineup

Lollapalooza India 2024 will be held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai on January 27 and 28 

Lollapalooza India 2024

Image: Getty 

The iconic multi-genre music festival is here and the legendary English musician Sting is all set to light up the stage

Image: Getty 

Sting

The reunited sensational American pop group Jonas Brothers are gearing up for the musical extravaganza

Jonas brothers

Image: Getty 

Halsey is yet another international singer-songwriter amongst the top-liners to perform at the the returning edition of Lollapalooza

Halsey

Image: Getty 

American pop-rocker OneRepublic is known as a dynamic live performer. The group will also be part of the festival

OneRepublic

Image: Getty 

British-American sitar player and music icon Anoushka Shankar, daughter of Ravi Shankar, is getting ready for the music festival 

Anoushka Shankar 

Image: Getty 

America’s DJ Kenny Beats is also performing at Lollapalooza 2024

Kenny Beats

Image: Getty 

The Raghu Dixit Project is one of the most sought after bands in India at the moment and will be performing at the festival

The Raghu Dixit Project

Image: Getty 

Lauv 

Image: Getty 

Get ready to catch Lauv’s performance. He's a pop phenomenon and singer-songwriter 

Multilingual indie-folk band When Chai Met Toast is ready to grace the stage

When Chai Met Toast

Image: When Chai Met Toast Instagram 

