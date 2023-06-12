Heading 3

JUNE 12, 2023

Longest-running TV shows 

This show is airing on Sony SAB since 2008. It is a light-hearted show where the residents of Gokuldham housing society help each other in tedious situations 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

This Star Plus Show Witnessed Its First Episode Release In 2009. Currently, The Show Is Starring Its Third-Generation Lead Trying To Balance Relations After Marriage In Difficult Situations 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai 

This show was featured on Colors TV for a span of 8 years, from 2008-2016! The show commenced raising awareness regarding the atrocity of child marriage 

Balika Vadhu

This show aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008. The story revolved around Parvati who struggled to strike a balance amid her roles as wife, daughter-in-law, and mother

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii 

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 

This daily soap was featured on Star Plus for 8 years, from 2000 to 2008. The plot of the drama concerned a daughter-in-law who struggled to gain acceptance from her mother-in-law while trying to blend into the family’s traditions and customs

CID

This crime thriller aired on Sony channel for 20 long years, from 1998-2018! It was a weekend show yet a favorite of the fans 

The contemporary show made its debut in 2014. Currently, the show is revolving around the second generation of protagonists who struggle to keep their marriage intact owing to several difficulties 

Kumkum Bhagya 

This drama was produced by Ekta Kapoor and it aired for 7 years, 2001-2008. The story revolved around Anurag and Prerna who were tested by destiny on several occasions so they could be together 

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 

Sasural Simar Ka 

This Colors TV show aired for 7 years and focused on Simar who bravely faced several challenges to prove herself to her husband and her in-laws

The story of this show featured two friends belonging to different social strata falling in love with the same person. The show witnessed a successful airing for 7 years 

Uttaran 

