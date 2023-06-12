Heading 3
JUNE 12, 2023
Longest-running TV shows
This show is airing on Sony SAB since 2008. It is a light-hearted show where the residents of Gokuldham housing society help each other in tedious situations
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Image: Munmun Dutta’s Instagram account
This Star Plus Show Witnessed Its First Episode Release In 2009. Currently, The Show Is Starring Its Third-Generation Lead Trying To Balance Relations After Marriage In Difficult Situations
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram account
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai
This show was featured on Colors TV for a span of 8 years, from 2008-2016! The show commenced raising awareness regarding the atrocity of child marriage
Balika Vadhu
Image: Avika Gor’s Instagram account
This show aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008. The story revolved around Parvati who struggled to strike a balance amid her roles as wife, daughter-in-law, and mother
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii
Image: Sakshi Tanwar’s Instagram account
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
Image: Smriti Irani’s Instagram account
This daily soap was featured on Star Plus for 8 years, from 2000 to 2008. The plot of the drama concerned a daughter-in-law who struggled to gain acceptance from her mother-in-law while trying to blend into the family’s traditions and customs
Image: Dayanand Shetty’s Instagram account
CID
This crime thriller aired on Sony channel for 20 long years, from 1998-2018! It was a weekend show yet a favorite of the fans
The contemporary show made its debut in 2014. Currently, the show is revolving around the second generation of protagonists who struggle to keep their marriage intact owing to several difficulties
Kumkum Bhagya
Image: Sriti Jha’s Instagram account
This drama was produced by Ekta Kapoor and it aired for 7 years, 2001-2008. The story revolved around Anurag and Prerna who were tested by destiny on several occasions so they could be together
Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Image: Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram account
Sasural Simar Ka
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram account
This Colors TV show aired for 7 years and focused on Simar who bravely faced several challenges to prove herself to her husband and her in-laws
Image: Tina Datta’s Instagram account
The story of this show featured two friends belonging to different social strata falling in love with the same person. The show witnessed a successful airing for 7 years
Uttaran
