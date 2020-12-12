A look at Rajinikanth's success story

December 12, 2020

Superstar Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950

In his initial years, he struggled a lot and did odd jobs including being a bus conductor and coolie

It was Tamil film director K Balachander who noticed him and advised him to learn the language

He made his debut in Tamil Cinema with "Apoorva Raagangal" and then there was no looking back for him

He went on to star in many films like 16 Vayathinile, Avargal, Lingaa, Petta, Sivaji and more
He made his Bollywood debut with "Andhaa Kanoon", co-starring Amitabh Bachchan

Since their first film together, Rajinikanth and Big B have shared a great friendship

He is a recipient of many accolades and awards

On the personal front, he is happily married to Latha Rangachari and has two daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya

The superstar will be soon entering politics to bring a massive change in Tamil Nadu

For more updates on Rajinikanth, follow PINKVILLA

 Click Here