Surabhi Redkar
May 17, 2022
Lookback at Bob Saget's best photos
Sweet moment with wife
Image: Kelly Rizzo Instagram
Kelly Rizzo called her late husband Bob Saget the best man she's ever met in a heartbreaking tribute to him. This photo from their happier times captures their pure love
After working together on Full House and later Fuller House for so many years, Bob Saget and John Stamos considered each other family and this photo is proof of their bond
Image: Getty Images
John Stamos and Bob Saget
Bob Saget has always been remembered for his kindness and his amiable persona by his onscreen daughters from Full House, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure
Onscreen Daughters
Image: Getty Images
Bob Saget was a beloved cast member of his Full House family and every member of the show remembered him for being the nicest person on set
Image: Candace Cameron Bure Instagram
The Full House Family
Image: John Stamos Instagram
This throwback photo of Bob playing the drums was shared by John Stamos who wrote in his heartwarming caption, "Miss you so much Bob."
Throwback
Image: Getty Images
Bob Saget remained close with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen long after Full House wrapped up and had also cleared the air about their non-return for Fuller House
Bob and the Olsen Sisters
Image: Getty Images
Bob Saget and John Mayer met each other while raising funds for a charity and struck a friendship that remained for over two decades
Friendship with John Mayer
Image: Getty Images
This photo is Bob Saget and his wife Kelly Rizzo's sweet red carpet throwback. In one of her tributes to him, she called him the "best rainy day friend."
Red Carpet
Image: Getty Images
Saget and Coulier knew each other since they were 17 and hence while paying a tribute to him, Dave referred to him as his "brother forever."
Dave Coulier Friendship
Image: Kelly Rizzo Instagram
This sweet selfie of Bob Saget was shared by wife Kelly Rizzo last year to pay him a birthday tribute as she called him her "best friend."
Memorable Selfie
