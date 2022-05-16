Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

May 17, 2022

Heading 3

Lookback at Bob Saget's best photos

Sweet moment with wife

Image: Kelly Rizzo Instagram

Kelly Rizzo called her late husband Bob Saget the best man she's ever met in a heartbreaking tribute to him. This photo from their happier times captures their pure love

After working together on Full House and later Fuller House for so many years, Bob Saget and John Stamos considered each other family and this photo is proof of their bond

Image: Getty Images

John Stamos and Bob Saget

Bob Saget has always been remembered for his kindness and his amiable persona by his onscreen daughters from Full House, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure

Onscreen Daughters

Image: Getty Images

Bob Saget was a beloved cast member of his Full House family and every member of the show remembered him for being the nicest person on set

Image: Candace Cameron Bure Instagram

The Full House Family

Image: John Stamos Instagram

This throwback photo of Bob playing the drums was shared by John Stamos who wrote in his heartwarming caption, "Miss you so much Bob."

Throwback

Image: Getty Images

Bob Saget remained close with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen long after Full House wrapped up and had also cleared the air about their non-return for Fuller House

Bob and the Olsen Sisters

Image: Getty Images

Bob Saget and John Mayer met each other while raising funds for a charity and struck a friendship that remained for over two decades

Friendship with John Mayer

Image: Getty Images

This photo is Bob Saget and his wife Kelly Rizzo's sweet red carpet throwback. In one of her tributes to him, she called him the "best rainy day friend."

Red Carpet

Image: Getty Images

Saget and Coulier knew each other since they were 17 and hence while paying a tribute to him, Dave referred to him as his "brother forever."

Dave Coulier Friendship

Image: Kelly Rizzo Instagram

This sweet selfie of Bob Saget was shared by wife Kelly Rizzo last year to pay him a birthday tribute as she called him her "best friend."

Memorable Selfie

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Love story

Click Here