Heading 3

 Looking back at
OT7 BTS pics

Ayushi Agrawal

MARCH 20, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

You can trust BTS to be their funny selves and show their love, especially youngest member Jungkook to Jin.

Goofy

Image: BTS’ Twitter

Image: BTS’ Twitter

Home

The dorm of the septet holds a special place in their heart.

Image: BTS’ Twitter

The announcement of the song that changed everything!

Dynamite

Image: BTS’ Twitter

The Recording Academy event is now a yearly visit for the South Korean titans.

Grammys

Image: BTS’ Twitter

The time when they let down and were their bare-faced selves in front of the camera.

In The SOOP

Image: BTS’ Twitter

Being their adorable selves in front of their fans, the group takes it all.

ARMY

Image: BTS’ Twitter

Music video

Their shoots are nothing short of fabulous, magical lands.

The group has so far created countless records and counting.

Record makers

Image: BTS’ Twitter

Image: BTS’ Twitter

Their after-show glow can match nothing else.

Concert

Image: BTS’ Twitter

The members are each other’s forever supporters, in all situations.

Birthdays

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here