Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 14, 2023
Lord of Rings quotes
"What about side by side with a friend?"
#1
Image: Imdb
"All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us."
Image: Imdb
#2
"There is courage also, and honor to be found in Men."
#3
Image: Imdb
"Even the smallest person can change the course of the future."
#4
Image: Imdb
"One does not simply walk into Mordor."
#5
Image: Imdb
"Death is just another path, one that we all must take."
#6
Image: Imdb
"I am no man."
#7
Image: Imdb
"What about second breakfast?"
#8
Image: Imdb
#9
Image: Imdb
“You shall not pass!”
"I would have followed you, my brother, my captain, my king."
#10
Image: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.