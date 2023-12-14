Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

December 14, 2023

Lord of Rings quotes

"What about side by side with a friend?"

#1

"All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us."

#2

"There is courage also, and honor to be found in Men."

#3

"Even the smallest person can change the course of the future."

#4

"One does not simply walk into Mordor."

#5

"Death is just another path, one that we all must take."

#6

"I am no man."

#7

"What about second breakfast?"

#8

#9

“You shall not pass!”

"I would have followed you, my brother, my captain, my king."

#10

