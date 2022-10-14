Lord of the Rings Movies:
Unknown facts
Image: Getty Images
Gandalf
Sean Connery reportedly read for the role of Gandalf and admitted that he didn't fully understand the script. The role eventually went to Ian McKellen
Image: Getty Images
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage was offered the role of Aragorn, which he turned down eventually Viggo Mortensen took the role at the urging of his son who was a fan of the books
Image: Getty Images
Frodo
Jake Gyllenhaal had auditioned for the role of Frodo. The actor recalled how at the time of the audition he didn't know he needed a British accent
Image: Getty Images
During the filming of The Fellowship of the Rings, Sean Bean reportedly trekked through the mountains in costume instead of taking the helicopter
Sean Bean's Trekking
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Day-Lewis
Three-time Academy Award-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis was the first choice for the role of Aragorn in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy
Image: Getty Images
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom who famously played Legolas in the films had initially auditioned for the role of Faramir but was cast as Legolas by Peter Jackson
Image: IMDb
Oscars History
The films won seventeen out of thirty Academy Award nominations in total, and The Return of the King holds the record for most Oscars with eleven alongside Titanic and Ben-Hur
Image: Getty Images
Viggo Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen's sword skills became top-notch while filming the trilogy as the actor did his own stunts and insisted on using a real steel sword
Image: Getty Images
The Beatles
The Beatles attempted to make an adaption of Lord of The Rings in 1968, but the band was denied rights by author J.R.R. Tolkien
Image: Prime Video Instagram
Prequel Show
The success of the original trilogy followed by The Hobbit films led to the making of a prequel series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for Amazon
