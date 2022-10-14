Heading 3

Lord of the Rings Movies:

Unknown facts

Image: Getty Images

Gandalf

Sean Connery reportedly read for the role of Gandalf and admitted that he didn't fully understand the script. The role eventually went to Ian McKellen

Image: Getty Images

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage was offered the role of Aragorn, which he turned down eventually Viggo Mortensen took the role at the urging of his son who was a fan of the books

Image: Getty Images

Frodo

Jake Gyllenhaal had auditioned for the role of Frodo. The actor recalled how at the time of the audition he didn't know he needed a British accent

Image: Getty Images

During the filming of The Fellowship of the Rings, Sean Bean reportedly trekked through the mountains in costume instead of taking the helicopter

Sean Bean's Trekking

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Day-Lewis

Three-time Academy Award-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis was the first choice for the role of Aragorn in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy

Image: Getty Images

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom who famously played Legolas in the films had initially auditioned for the role of Faramir but was cast as Legolas by Peter Jackson

Image: IMDb

Oscars History

The films won seventeen out of thirty Academy Award nominations in total, and The Return of the King holds the record for most Oscars with eleven alongside Titanic and Ben-Hur

Image: Getty Images

Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen's sword skills became top-notch while filming the trilogy as the actor did his own stunts and insisted on using a  real steel sword

Image: Getty Images

The Beatles

The Beatles attempted to make an adaption of Lord of The Rings in 1968, but the band was denied rights by author J.R.R. Tolkien

Image: Prime Video Instagram

Prequel Show

The success of the original trilogy followed by The Hobbit films led to the making of a prequel series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for Amazon

