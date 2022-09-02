Heading 3
LOTR: The Rings of Power: All we know
Image: Prime Video
The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings. It's a time period that is known as the Second Age
Timeline
Image: Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is based on the appendices in The Lord of the Rings written by J.R.R. Tolkien
Books
Image: Prime Video
The Rings of Power is the story leading up to the creation of Sauron's ring aka The One Ring which corrupted an effort to bring the people of Middle-earth together
Plot
Image: Getty Images
In The Rings of Power, Galadriel is a young warrior played by Morfyyd Clark, she is the same character that we meet in the films who has been portrayed by Cate Blanchett
Galadriel
Image: Prime Video
The Rings of Power's first season will consist of eight episodes. The series is expected to get a second season according to the studios plans
Episodes
Image: Prime Video
The series will feature Harfoots who are the nomadic ancestors of hobbits, the latter of which fans of the LOTR films have been familiar with
Harfoots
Image: Getty Images
Apart from Morfydd Clark, the series also stars Benjamin Walker, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Sophia Nomvete, Owain Arthur and more in key roles
Cast
Image: Prime Video
The Rings of Power's first teaser became the most-watched Super Bowl trailer of all time, garnering 257 million views in the first 24 hours of release
Trailer Record
Image: Prime Video
While the first season releases in 2022, Amazon had made a five-season commitment for The Rings of Power. The second season has already been confirmed
Seasons
Image: Getty Images
The Rings of Power has been created by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay who have previously been attached to projects such as Flash Gordon, Godzilla Vs. King Kong
Showrunners
