Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

Entertainment

Love at first sight K-dramas

Yoon Ji Soo and Han Jae Hyun experience love at first sight when they meet during a protest, prompting Ji Soo to pursue Jae Hyun's heart

Image Credits- tvN

When My Love Blooms

In The Heirs, Kim Tan first sees Cha Eun Sang in the United States. Despite being engaged, Kim Tan falls for Eun Sang at first sight

Image Credits- SBS TV

The Heirs

Snowdrop narrates the tale of a North Korean spy and a young woman who fall in love in South Korea in 1987. Lim Soo Ho and Eun Yeong Ro experience love at first sight when they meet in a restaurant

Image Credits- JTBC

Snowdrop

In When the Camellia Blooms, police officer Hwang Yong Sik meets Oh Dong Baek for the first time in a bookstore. Instantly smitten, he wonders if it's the romantic ambiance that ignites his feelings for her

Image Credits-KBS2

When The Camellia Blooms

An Min Hyuk is captivated by Do Bong Soon's heroic strength when they first meet, sparking his attraction to her, despite not seeing her face clearly at the time

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image Credits- JTBC

Medical student Hee Tae falls for Nurse Myung Hee when he witnesses her boldness in standing up against injustice, captivated by her courage and conviction

Youth Of May

Image Credits-KBS 2

When Lee Jeong In visits the pharmacy where Yoo Ji Ho works, seeking a hangover cure, Ji Ho instantly falls in love with her

One Spring Night

Image Credits- MBC TV

Cha Sung Hoon and Jin Young Seo share one of the cutest love-at-first-sight moments when they encounter each other at a convenience store 

Business Proposal

Image Credits- SBS TV

Special Forces soldier Yoo Si Jin is smitten with Dr. Kang Mo Yeon from the moment he lays eyes on her in the emergency room. Despite Mo Yeon initially mistaking him for an ally of the thief she's treating, Si Jin persists in his pursuit of her

Descendants Of The Sun

Image Credits-KBS2

Grim Reaper and Sunny instantly fall for each other upon their first encounter, given they share a deep connection from their past

Goblin

Image Credits- tvN

