Love at first sight K-dramas

Yoon Ji Soo and Han Jae Hyun experience love at first sight when they meet during a protest, prompting Ji Soo to pursue Jae Hyun's heart
Image Credits- tvN
When My Love Blooms
In The Heirs, Kim Tan first sees Cha Eun Sang in the United States. Despite being engaged, Kim Tan falls for Eun Sang at first sight
Image Credits- SBS TV
The Heirs
Snowdrop narrates the tale of a North Korean spy and a young woman who fall in love in South Korea in 1987. Lim Soo Ho and Eun Yeong Ro experience love at first sight when they meet in a restaurant
Image Credits- JTBC
Snowdrop
In When the Camellia Blooms, police officer Hwang Yong Sik meets Oh Dong Baek for the first time in a bookstore. Instantly smitten, he wonders if it's the romantic ambiance that ignites his feelings for her
Image Credits-KBS2
When The Camellia Blooms
An Min Hyuk is captivated by Do Bong Soon's heroic strength when they first meet, sparking his attraction to her, despite not seeing her face clearly at the time
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image Credits- JTBC
Medical student Hee Tae falls for Nurse Myung Hee when he witnesses her boldness in standing up against injustice, captivated by her courage and conviction
Youth Of May
Image Credits-KBS 2
When Lee Jeong In visits the pharmacy where Yoo Ji Ho works, seeking a hangover cure, Ji Ho instantly falls in love with her
One Spring Night
Image Credits- MBC TV
Cha Sung Hoon and Jin Young Seo share one of the cutest love-at-first-sight moments when they encounter each other at a convenience store
Business Proposal
Image Credits- SBS TV
Special Forces soldier Yoo Si Jin is smitten with Dr. Kang Mo Yeon from the moment he lays eyes on her in the emergency room. Despite Mo Yeon initially mistaking him for an ally of the thief she's treating, Si Jin persists in his pursuit of her
Descendants Of The Sun
Image Credits-KBS2
Grim Reaper and Sunny instantly fall for each other upon their first encounter, given they share a deep connection from their past