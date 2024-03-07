Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

March 07, 2024

Love-Filled Pics Of Kriti-Pulkit


Kriti wished her beau a Happy Valentine’s Day with this adorable picture 

#1

Image: Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram

Kriti and Pulkit are engrossed in a goofy conversation as they take a stroll down the street 

Image: Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram

#2

Pulkit And Kriti paid a visit to the holy Golden Temple together to seek blessings from the almighty

Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

#3

Pulkit and Kriti look gorgeous in suave outfits as they pose elegantly along with their adorable pet, Drogo

#4

Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

Pulkit wished his ladylove a happy birthday with this heartfelt picture

#5

Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

Pulkit and Kriti share a warm hug as they enjoy their beach getaway

#6

Image: Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram

Kriti adorably gave a peck on Pulkit’s cheek in this cute mirror selfie

#7

Image: Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram

Pulkit and Kriti are twinning in vibrant pink in this Valentine’s Day post 

#8

Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

Pulkit and Kriti are indeed couple goals!!

#9

Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

#10

Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

Pulkit and Kriti shine together in traditional wear 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here