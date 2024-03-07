Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
March 07, 2024
Love-Filled Pics Of Kriti-Pulkit
Kriti wished her beau a Happy Valentine’s Day with this adorable picture
#1
Image: Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram
Kriti and Pulkit are engrossed in a goofy conversation as they take a stroll down the street
Image: Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram
#2
Pulkit And Kriti paid a visit to the holy Golden Temple together to seek blessings from the almighty
Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram
#3
Pulkit and Kriti look gorgeous in suave outfits as they pose elegantly along with their adorable pet, Drogo
#4
Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram
Pulkit wished his ladylove a happy birthday with this heartfelt picture
#5
Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram
Pulkit and Kriti share a warm hug as they enjoy their beach getaway
#6
Image: Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram
Kriti adorably gave a peck on Pulkit’s cheek in this cute mirror selfie
#7
Image: Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram
Pulkit and Kriti are twinning in vibrant pink in this Valentine’s Day post
#8
Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram
Pulkit and Kriti are indeed couple goals!!
#9
Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram
#10
Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram
Pulkit and Kriti shine together in traditional wear
