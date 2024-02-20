Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
Love-filled pics of parents-to-be Varun and Natasha
Varun Dhawan made his relationship official with this Diwali post in 2018
#1
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun shared this adorable New Year vacay pic with his beau Natasha in 2020
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
#2
VD wished Natasha on her birthday with this cute post and captioned, “Happy Birthday Nata, I choose you over the ufc”
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
#3
Varun and Natasha dish out couple goals in this Insta post. Caption reads, “No, I won't be afraid just as long as you stand by me”
#4
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun and Natasha looked madly in love in these beautiful wedding pictures
#5
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The love birds looked angelic twinning in these white outfits
#6
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
They are the definition of marital bliss, Literally!
#7
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun shared a pic of his wife wishing her Happy Women’s Day
#8
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun and Natasha enjoying scenic views amidst a pristine lake in this Instagram post, cheekily captioned, “Not On A Honeymoon”
#9
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
#10
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The couple celebrated Karwachauth in this lovely Instagram post
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.