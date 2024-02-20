Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Love-filled pics of parents-to-be Varun and Natasha 

Varun Dhawan made his relationship official with this Diwali post in 2018

#1

Image:  Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun shared this adorable New Year vacay pic with his beau Natasha in 2020

Image:  Varun Dhawan Instagram

#2

VD wished Natasha on her birthday with this cute post and captioned, “Happy Birthday Nata, I choose you over the ufc”

Image:  Varun Dhawan Instagram

#3

Varun and Natasha dish out couple goals in this Insta post. Caption reads, “No, I won't be afraid just as long as you stand by me”

#4

Image:  Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun and Natasha looked madly in love in these beautiful wedding pictures 

#5

Image:  Varun Dhawan Instagram

The love birds looked angelic twinning in these white outfits 

#6

Image:  Varun Dhawan Instagram

They are the definition of marital bliss, Literally!

#7

Image:  Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun shared a pic of his wife wishing her Happy Women’s Day

#8

Image:  Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun and Natasha enjoying scenic views amidst a pristine lake in this Instagram post, cheekily captioned, “Not On A Honeymoon”

#9

Image:  Varun Dhawan Instagram

#10

Image:  Varun Dhawan Instagram

The couple celebrated Karwachauth in this lovely Instagram post 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here