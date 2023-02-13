FEB 13, 2023
Love-struck Karthikeya and Lohitha
Image: Lohitha Reddy Instagram
Valimai actor Karthikeya is married to his college sweetheart Lohitha Reddy since 2021. Let us go through some of their love-struck moments over the years
Lovebirds
Take a look at this beautiful wedding picture of the two back from November 2021
Image: Karthikeya Instagram
Where it all began
Image: Karthikeya Instagram
Here is a sneak peek of their vacay to Kerala during December 2021
Holiday Diaries
The lovebirds enjoyed nature as they posed near a stream during their trip to Kerala
Image: Karthikeya Instagram
Water Babies
Karthikeya took to his Instagram account and uploaded a picture with his better half from their first meet
Image: Karthikeya Instagram
Jab we met
Both of them are acing the ethnic look as they pose for a perfect Dilwai pic
Image: Lohitha Reddy Instagram
Festive vibes
The lovely couple can be seen twinning in white outfits during their trip to Mexico back in June 2022
Image: Lohitha Reddy Instagram
Twinning and Winning
Karthikeya and Lohitha Reddy shared another fun glimpse of their Mexico trip
Image: Lohitha Reddy Instagram
Pet parents
The couple posed for a happy selfie during their first trip to Vegas in January 2018
Image: Karthikeya Instagram
Vegas
Karthikeya and Lohitha Reddy looked all decked up in stylish black attires during the actor's birthday bash in 2022
Image: IMDb
Birthday bash
