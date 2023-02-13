FEB 13, 2023

Heading 3

Love-struck Karthikeya and Lohitha

Image: Lohitha Reddy Instagram

Valimai actor Karthikeya is married to his college sweetheart Lohitha Reddy since 2021. Let us go through some of their love-struck moments over the years

Lovebirds

Take a look at this beautiful wedding picture of the two back from November 2021

Image: Karthikeya Instagram

Where it all began

Image: Karthikeya Instagram

Here is a sneak peek of their vacay to Kerala during December 2021

Holiday Diaries

The lovebirds enjoyed nature as they posed near a stream during their trip to Kerala

Image: Karthikeya Instagram

Water Babies

Karthikeya took to his Instagram account and uploaded a picture with his better half from their first meet

Image: Karthikeya Instagram

Jab we met

Both of them are acing the ethnic look as they pose for a perfect Dilwai pic

Image: Lohitha Reddy Instagram

Festive vibes

The lovely couple can be seen twinning in white outfits during their trip to Mexico back in June 2022

Image: Lohitha Reddy Instagram

Twinning and Winning

Karthikeya and Lohitha Reddy shared another fun glimpse of their Mexico trip

Image: Lohitha Reddy Instagram

Pet parents

The couple posed for a happy selfie during their first trip to Vegas in January 2018

Image: Karthikeya Instagram

Vegas

Karthikeya and Lohitha Reddy looked all decked up in stylish black attires during the actor's birthday bash in 2022

Image: IMDb

Birthday bash

