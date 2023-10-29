Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

29 OCTOBER, 2023

Love triangle movies

In this heartwarming film, Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor) finds himself caught in a love triangle between two women - Shruti (Ileana D'Cruz) and Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra)

Barfi! (2012)

Image: IMDb

Cocktail tells the story of a love triangle involving three close friends - Gautam (Saif Ali Khan), Meera (Diana Penty), and Veronica (Deepika Padukone)

Cocktail (2012)

Image: IMDb

This iconic film directed by Karan Johar is a classic example of a love triangle between Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), Tina (Rani Mukerji), and Anjali (Kajol)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Image: IMDb

This thriller movie New York, creates a love triangle between the characters Sam (John Abraham), Maya (Katrina Kaif), and Omar (Neil Nitin Mukesh)

 New York (2009)

Image: IMDb

Dostana humorously creates a love triangle involving two friends, Sam (Abhishek Bachchan) and Kunal (John Abraham), who both fall for their female roommate, Neha (Priyanka Chopra)

Dostana (2008)

Image: IMDb

 Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) comes into the lives of Naina (Preity Zinta) and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan), leading to a complicated love triangle

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Image: IMDb

 The classic Devdas love triangle involves the lead character (Shah Rukh Khan), Paro (Aishwarya Rai), and Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit). The film is a tragic tale of unrequited love and self-destructive behavior

Devdas (2002)

Image: IMDb

 Dhadkan revolves around Anjali (Shilpa Shetty) and her dilemma between her loyal husband Ram (Akshay Kumar),and her old love Dev (Suniel Shetty), who returns to her life

Dhadkan (2000)

Image: IMDb

 In this emotional journey, Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) is caught between her love for Sameer (Salman Khan) and her commitment to her husband, Vanraj (Ajay Devgn)

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Image: IMDb

 A love triangle involving Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), Pooja (Madhuri Dixit), and Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) where a dance troupe becomes the backdrop for romantic conflicts

 Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here