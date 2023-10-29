Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
29 OCTOBER, 2023
Love triangle movies
In this heartwarming film, Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor) finds himself caught in a love triangle between two women - Shruti (Ileana D'Cruz) and Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra)
Barfi! (2012)
Image: IMDb
Cocktail tells the story of a love triangle involving three close friends - Gautam (Saif Ali Khan), Meera (Diana Penty), and Veronica (Deepika Padukone)
Cocktail (2012)
Image: IMDb
This iconic film directed by Karan Johar is a classic example of a love triangle between Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), Tina (Rani Mukerji), and Anjali (Kajol)
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Image: IMDb
This thriller movie New York, creates a love triangle between the characters Sam (John Abraham), Maya (Katrina Kaif), and Omar (Neil Nitin Mukesh)
New York (2009)
Image: IMDb
Dostana humorously creates a love triangle involving two friends, Sam (Abhishek Bachchan) and Kunal (John Abraham), who both fall for their female roommate, Neha (Priyanka Chopra)
Dostana (2008)
Image: IMDb
Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) comes into the lives of Naina (Preity Zinta) and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan), leading to a complicated love triangle
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
Image: IMDb
The classic Devdas love triangle involves the lead character (Shah Rukh Khan), Paro (Aishwarya Rai), and Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit). The film is a tragic tale of unrequited love and self-destructive behavior
Devdas (2002)
Image: IMDb
Dhadkan revolves around Anjali (Shilpa Shetty) and her dilemma between her loyal husband Ram (Akshay Kumar),and her old love Dev (Suniel Shetty), who returns to her life
Dhadkan (2000)
Image: IMDb
In this emotional journey, Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) is caught between her love for Sameer (Salman Khan) and her commitment to her husband, Vanraj (Ajay Devgn)
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
Image: IMDb
A love triangle involving Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), Pooja (Madhuri Dixit), and Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) where a dance troupe becomes the backdrop for romantic conflicts
Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)
Image: IMDb
