Love wins all: Know theories of BTS' V-IU's collab

IU's character is depicted as deaf, while V's character is blind in one eye. The cube selectively eliminates individuals with disabilities

Image source- Edam Entertainment

The deaf and blind theory

V symbolizes IU's loved ones, including her fans, as hinted by the singer

Fan theory Han Hyo Joo

Image source- tvN

In the sad finale, IU covers V's functioning eye to prevent him from witnessing their ending

Image source- tvN

The heartbreaking end

At the end, IU squeezes V three times, which means I Love You

Coded message

Image source- tvN

When IU is singing, there are people  in black clothes in the crowd who are pointing fingers. This scene illustrates that even in a world filled with negativity and criticism, love wins all

Love wins all

Image source- tvN

Camcorder

Image source- tvN

The lens of the camcorder serves as a metaphor for the filter of love. It allows the characters to perceive the beauty within themselves and in the world around them

Who’s in the box

Image source- tvN

Some lighthearted jokes circulated, with some speculating that the mystery box contained J-Hope of Jack in the Box, while others playfully suggested it might be Lee Jong Suk

Love wins all went viral among anime fans, sparking comparisons with various popular anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack On Titan

Anime comparison

Image source- tvN

For ARMYs, the piled clothes in MV evoked memories of the Spring Day music video

Spring Day

Image source- tvN

likened IU and V dressed in bridal attire to the main characters of the film Corpse Bride

Corpse Bride

Image source- tvN

