Love wins all: Know theories of BTS' V-IU's collab
IU's character is depicted as deaf, while V's character is blind in one eye. The cube selectively eliminates individuals with disabilities
The deaf and blind theory
V symbolizes IU's loved ones, including her fans, as hinted by the singer
Fan theory Han Hyo Joo
In the sad finale, IU covers V's functioning eye to prevent him from witnessing their ending
The heartbreaking end
At the end, IU squeezes V three times, which means I Love You
Coded message
When IU is singing, there are people in black clothes in the crowd who are pointing fingers. This scene illustrates that even in a world filled with negativity and criticism, love wins all
Love wins all
Camcorder
The lens of the camcorder serves as a metaphor for the filter of love. It allows the characters to perceive the beauty within themselves and in the world around them
Who’s in the box
Some lighthearted jokes circulated, with some speculating that the mystery box contained J-Hope of Jack in the Box, while others playfully suggested it might be Lee Jong Suk
Love wins all went viral among anime fans, sparking comparisons with various popular anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack On Titan
Anime comparison
For ARMYs, the piled clothes in MV evoked memories of the Spring Day music video
Spring Day
likened IU and V dressed in bridal attire to the main characters of the film Corpse Bride
Corpse Bride
